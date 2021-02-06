Pattern is Full, Fight’s on; 57th OSS Tower receives ACC Award

0
10
Air Traffic controllers assigned to the 57th Operations Support Squadron monitor the runway during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb 1, 2021. After supporting multiple exercises and training for countless hours for proficiency and expertise, the 57th OSS ATC team was recently awarded the Air Combat Command 2020 D. Ray Hardin ATC Facility of the Year and Air traffic Controller Training Achievement. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
Advertisement

To train the best you have to be the best, and the Airmen and civilians of the 57th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control recently were awarded the 2020 D. Ray Hardin ATC Facility of the Year by Air Combat Command and Air Traffic Controller Training Achievement.

The accolades feature support to multiple deployments, COVID-19 backfills to ensure training was not hindered, four Red Flags, three Weapons School Integration exercises, supporting allied nations, increasing flight safety for the entire wing’s fleet, even validating the Commander of ACC’s Joint air interoperability operations plan to name a few.
 

Tech. Sgt. Russel Crenshaw, 57th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, oversees inbound and outbound flights during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb 1, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

 
 
 
Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, commander of the 57th Wing, visits Airmen inside the 57th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control tower to congratulate them on superior performance at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb 1, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

 
 
 
Thomas Rocha, 57th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control specialist, holds a coin that was presented to him for winning the 2020 ATC Training Achievement for Air Combat Command at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb 1, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR