Pattern is Full, Fight’s on; 57th OSS Tower receives ACC Award

To train the best you have to be the best, and the Airmen and civilians of the 57th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control recently were awarded the 2020 D. Ray Hardin ATC Facility of the Year by Air Combat Command and Air Traffic Controller Training Achievement.
The accolades feature support to multiple deployments, COVID-19 backfills to ensure training was not hindered, four Red Flags, three Weapons School Integration exercises, supporting allied nations, increasing flight safety for the entire wing’s fleet, even validating the Commander of ACC’s Joint air interoperability operations plan to name a few.