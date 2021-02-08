Defense personnel to support FEMA in vaccination push

Advertisement

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced Feb. 5 that 1,110 active duty service members will support five Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccinations centers.

Each team will include service members from across the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, according to Pentagon officials.

The teams will include medical and support personnel. Each team will be composed of: 15 service members for command and control; 80 for administering vaccinations; 15 registered nurses; 57 clinical staff; and 55 general purpose personnel.

FEMA will determine which site each team supports, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.

Kirby noted that masks and social distancing will be enforced on all Defense Department installations to reduce the spread of COVID-19.









