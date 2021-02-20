Reserve maintainers keep flying

Advertisement

The Citizen Airmen of the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fulfilled their mission of ensuring aircraft were ready to fly at Red Flag 21-1, which took place Jan. 25 through Feb. 12, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The Red Flag exercise provides realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space and electronic threat environment while allowing the free exchange of ideas between forces.

The maintainers, who are seamlessly integrated with active duty on a daily basis, provide safe and reliably maintained aircraft to the total force team and Red Flag is no exception.

“Our maintainers bring expertise and continuity to the mission every day, the only difference for us during Red Flag is the maintenance and flying tempo increases, but we simply flex with it,” said Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Bennato, 926th AMXS, 4th Generation Aircraft Maintenance Unit, superintendent.

For junior maintenance technicians, who have little to no experience, the sizeable Red Flag exercise provides opportunity to receive invaluable training.

With a packed flying schedule, the 926th AMXS leadership have had to be flexible due to COVID-19 guidelines, ensuring the mission is accomplished while keeping their Airmen healthy.

“We’re balancing fluid COVID-19 restrictions and directives,” said Bennato. “Travel and civilian employment circumstances have constricted participation of those maintainers who live out-of-town, but our flight chiefs have been very creative in meeting our training objectives and providing Reservists a path for success.”













DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact