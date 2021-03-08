Virtual YRRP prepares Airmen for deployments

Advertisement

The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program at the 926th Wing, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., has gone virtual as the program’s events continue to educate Airmen on deployment benefits.

Master Sgt. Jessica Rayl, 926th Wing Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program representative, said while virtual events are challenging, it’s more important than ever to ensure deployed Airmen and their families are aware of benefits available to them before, during and after deployment.

“YRRP is a free event for the Airmen and the best part is that it doesn’t only help them, it also helps their family and friends as well,” Rayl said. “It is a great opportunity afforded to our Reservist and their loved ones. I encourage all to take advantage of the free benefits.”

The YRRP is a DOD-wide effort to promote the well-being of Reserve and National Guard members, their families and communities, by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle.

Rayl, the new wing YRRP representative, said knowing she has the ability to assist all wing Airmen in making their deployment a better experience is the best part of her job as the wing program director.

“My goal is to ensure that every wing Reservist’s deployment is as simple and seamless as possible for the member and their loved ones,” she said.

Staff Sgt. Mark Cayanan, 555th Red Horse Squadron, who recently attended a virtual YRRP event, said the information he got was invaluable.

“Even the pandemic couldn’t stop the YRRP organizers,” he said. “All the representatives were knowledgeable, ensuring we got all the information needed to prepare for the deployment.”

At the moment events scheduled for March and April will be held virtually, with the hope that May and June’s events will be held in person.

For those Airmen that returned and weren’t able to attend any post events due to COVID-19, they have been given a one year extension to utilize their benefits.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact