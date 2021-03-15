Air Force Chief of Staff visits Team Nellis

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. and his wife, Sharene Brown, visited Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 2-4, 2021.

During their visit, they met with base leaders and toured different facilities across the installation to see how Team Nellis — home to the largest and most demanding advanced air combat training mission in the world — provides training for composite strike forces, which includes every type of aircraft in the Air Force inventory.

“The Nellis enterprise is one of the only locations in the world where we can conduct test, tactics development and advanced training at the level our joint and partner warfighting team require to ensure success in conflict against great power competitors,” said Gen. Brown. “As we accelerate change, we’re reviewing modernization efforts that will maximize the enterprise’s future warfighting capabilities.”

While touring the installation, the Chief of Staff met with members of the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron to observe how they’re using the Multi-Utilization Secure Tactical and Network Ground Station to provide secure data relaying capability throughout the Combat Air Force.

“The United States Air Force Warfare Center enables the CSAF’s direction to accelerate change or lose by conducting warfighter-centric live and virtual operational test and evaluation, tactics development and advanced training to optimize Air Force capabilities and prepare Airmen for joint, all-domain combat operations,” said David Rose, USAFWC, Plans & Integration deputy director.

“MUSTANG vehicles support agile combat employment operations through on-the-move data processing, thereby ensuring our warfighters have the tools and expertise required to successfully execute missions in any combat situation against any adversary,” he added.

While the general visited with Nellis units, Mrs. Brown had the chance to discuss quality-of-life issues with Nellis’ spouses. She also visited with Exceptional Family Member Program representatives and other helping agencies to preview some of the resiliency programs available to Airmen and their families.

In addition, Gen. Brown hosted an ‘Airmen’s Breakfast’ to speak directly with Airmen about their experiences and coin them for their outstanding performance.

“Being able to sit down and speak with Gen. Brown was an honor,” said Senior Airman Celine Harris, weapons load crew member from Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit. “I feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to gain knowledge and receive advice on perspectives that I’ll be able to carry forward into my career and life.”

During breakfast, Gen. Brown led discussions about quality-of-life issues facing Airmen and their families while keeping the floor open for Airmen to ask him questions about his life.

“I appreciate what you do for the United State Air Force; what you do today and what you’ll do in the future and how it will shape the future of the Air Force,” said Brown. “You don’t work for me. I work for you. My job is to make you better, and I’ll continue to do my best to make sure it happens.”

























DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact