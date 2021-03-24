Nellis Airmen prepare the DoD for the ‘Future Fight’

Advertisement

Imagine if the U.S. Air Force knew what its adversaries were planning to do ahead of time so that they could be better prepared to defeat them.

Don’t worry. Airmen assigned to the 526th Intelligence Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., have it covered.

Nellis Tactics and Adversary Studies Element Airmen assigned to the 526th IS have developed an intelligence program that collects data that shows how adversaries are currently training, so operators are prepared for adversaries’ combat tactics into the future.

“Our mission is to look at emerging adversary threats that are currently in development,” said Tech. Sgt. Jordan Combs, NTASE section chief. “It helps bring information to the future fight. It allows operators to understand how they can better get after certain threats.”

The Nellis TASE is the only TASE that looks at the future threat.

“I think it’s always interesting to study an adversary to try to understand the reason behind why they do what they do,” said Combs.

The NTASE Future Threats Tactics Analysis Team (FTTAT) is also hosting virtual roadshows to inform as many intelligence analysts and operators across the Department of Defense about the ‘Future Fight’ program that they created.

The 526th IS will host the FTTAT 2021 conference at Nellis May 10-14.

The FTTAT conference is held annually on behalf of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center to bring together intelligence and operations personnel to analyze emerging threat systems and adversary tactics over the next 10 years, producing an operationally tailored intelligence report to the field.

“This is absolutely value added to all U.S. Forces,” said Combs. “I think the Nellis TASE is paramount in the way we conduct our fights in the future.”

“Informing the greater DOD about future threats that we are going to have to deal with eventually and making sure they’re keeping an eye out for those threats makes me realize how important my job is,” said Senior Airmen Kevin Brackeen, NTASE analyst assigned to the 526th IS.









