Dignitaries pay special visit to Joint Task Force 17 at Cashman vaccination site

Rep. Susie Lee and senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto visited with Joint Task Force 17 Soldiers and Airmen at the Cashman vaccination site in Las Vegas the last week of March.

Lee visited March 30 while Rosen and Cortez Masto stepped in April 1 to witness the incredible work being done at the location.

“We are making progress, Nevada,” Rosen said. “Let’s keep working together to keep one another safe and healthy.”

Land Component Commander Col. Troy Armstrong was also in attendance on Tuesday and thanked the Soldiers and Airmen who are working on the front lines during this pandemic.

Cashman is the largest vaccination site in Nevada and it has multiple agencies working together to help Las Vegas communities. They include: Clark County Fire, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Southern Nevada Health District, University Medical Center, and our men and women of the Nevada Guard.

This center averages over 20,000 doses a week, according to staff reports. The SNHD has accounted for about 919, 386 doses administered as of March 30.

“This is a perfect example of collaboration,” Cortez Masto said. “What we have here with FEMA, Clark County, UMC, the Southern Nevada Health District, and our National Guard is just incredible.”









