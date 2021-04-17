365th ISRG breaking ground for new Nellis AFB facility

Advertisement

The 365th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group began construction of its new facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., with a groundbreaking ceremony March 25, 2021.

The project will create a future training facility where several intelligence and training missions will converge.

“This is a vital mission for the entire Air Force,” said Col. Melissa Stone, 363rd ISR Wing commander. “Strategic leaders and leaders with vision recognized that investments in training payoff exponentially in ready Airmen who are prepared for any threat.”

The concept started in 2015 when the 526th ISRG and 547th ISRG, both of which fall under 16th Air Force, were combined. The group’s focus will concentrate on full-spectrum targeting; special operations ISR; and ISR testing, tactics development, and advanced training.

“The synergy of mutual respect that will be gained when aircrew and ‘intel’ professionals come here to train together will make each other better,” Stone said. “This facility, combined with our amazing Airmen, will enhance our ability to compete with our peer adversaries and prepare us for high-end combat.”

Integrating with existing training at Nellis, such as Red Flag and Green Flag, the new facility will enable Airmen to share information across 5th Generation Tactical Aircrafts and provide situational awareness to command and control nodes, enabling better operational decisions, as well as faster tactical decisions. The new 365rd ISRG facility is scheduled to be complete by December 2022.









