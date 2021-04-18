Nellis leaders, tribal reps visit Native American historical site

0
14
Richard Arnold, Native American coordinator to the Nellis Native American Program, holds a piece of quartz during a site visit at Pintwater Cave, in the Nevada Test and Training Range near Indian Springs, Nev., March 21, 2021. Many sites within the NTTR hold cultural and historical significance to local tribes that once inhabited the area. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)
Advertisement

Commanders from the 99th Air Base Wing, the 432nd Wing, and the Nevada Test and Training Range met with six tribal representatives for an excursion to a Native American cultural site within the NTTR on March 21, 2021.

Nellis AFB initiated its Native American Program 25 years ago to increase the understanding between base leadership and culturally affiliated tribes. Within Nevada and the surrounding states of California, Utah and Arizona, many tribes maintain strong cultural ties to the NTTR, a 2.9 million-acre area used for Department of Defense training and research.  

The excursion began with a 1.5 mile hike to Pintwater Cave. At the Native American culturally significant site, Richard Arnold, Native American Coordinator to the Nellis Native American Program, shared insight about the ancestral ties Native Americans have to their traditional homelands. Arnold went on to discuss the importance of preserving Native American cultural and historical sites for the future.

Commanders from the 99th Air Base Wing, 432nd Wing and the Nevada Test and Training Range, pose for a photo with tribal representatives during a site visit to Pintwater Cave, in the NTTR near Indian Springs, Nev., March 21, 2021. Pintwater Cave is an important cultural and historic site for many Native Americans. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

Pintwater cave is a large, stratified, dry cave that is located in the southeast corner of the NTTR near Indian Springs, Nevada.

“It’s a culturally significant site for all the tribes,” continued Arnold. “In fact, Southern Paiutes have strong cultural, historic and religious ties to that area.”

The land used by the Department of Defense belonged to Native Americans long before Nellis was established. Many sites within the NTTR are well-preserved and remain sacred to members of those tribes that once inhabited the area.

Richard Arnold, Native American coordinator to the Nellis Native American Program, speaks to Col. Cameron Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, during a site visit at Pintwater Cave, in the NTTR near Indian Springs, Nev., March 21, 2021. Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases periodically partner with local tribes to visit cultural and historical sites within the NTTR. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

“Reinforcing our partnerships with the tribes remains a high priority,” said Col. Cameron Dadgar, NTTR commander. “As we enable and support world-class training that only happens at the NTTR, we must continue to be great stewards of the land in close collaboration with our tribal partners.”

The Air Force is committed to strengthening our understanding between Native Americans and military leadership.

“Together we have been able to reinforce our strong partnership with the Air Force by going out and visiting these important sites,” said Arnold. “Doing so with Air Force leadership proved to be a very positive experience.”

These ongoing interactions are one of the many ways the Air Force and Native American Tribes further the preservation of cultural and historical sites while sustaining a delicate balance between the natural and cultural resources and military operations. 
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR