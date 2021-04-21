926th AMXS spearhead readiness during exercise

The 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducted an F-16 Fighting Falcon operations exercise to maintain steadfast readiness for real world support capabilities at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 17, 2021.
The F-16 is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations.
The 926th AMXS are seamlessly integrated with active duty on a daily basis, providing safe and reliably maintained aircraft to the total force team.
“Our maintainers bring expertise and continuity to the mission every day,” said Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Bennato, 926th AMXS, 4th Generation Aircraft Maintenance Unit, superintendent.