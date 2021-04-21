926th AMXS spearhead readiness during exercise

0
19
Tech. Sgt. Amber Barnes, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician applies cleaning applicant to the F-16 during a training exercise, April 10, 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 926th AMXS conducted an operations exercise to maintain steadfast readiness that relate to real world day-to-day functions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Brett Clashman)
Advertisement

The 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducted an F-16 Fighting Falcon operations exercise to maintain steadfast readiness for real world support capabilities at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 17, 2021.

The F-16 is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations.

The 926th AMXS are seamlessly integrated with active duty on a daily basis, providing safe and reliably maintained aircraft to the total force team.

“Our maintainers bring expertise and continuity to the mission every day,” said Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Bennato, 926th AMXS, 4th Generation Aircraft Maintenance Unit, superintendent.
 

926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen conduct a FOD walk April 10, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Brett Clashman)

 
 
 
 
926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen conduct pre-flight checks during a training exercise, April 10, 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Brett Clashman)

 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR