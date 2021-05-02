Veterans embrace recovery through climbing

Advertisement

One of the best things about group therapy is simply that sessions are conducted amongst and in mutual support of one’s peers.

Whether in a recovery or overcoming an addiction, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s Residential Recovery & Renewal Center, uses unique methods of team building.

Recently, a group of veterans participated in such an activity as they strapped on harnesses and climbing shoes at the Red Rock Climbing Center to face obstacles and reach new heights.

“This [event] was meant to introduce veterans to gym climbing and rock climbing,” said Craig DeMartino, a climbing manager with Adaptive Adventures who helped facilitate the event.

“It’s a great way to [acclimate] them to basic climbing movements.”

While climbing might seem unusual for veterans struggling with addiction, DeMartino emphasized its interoperability with recovery.

“There are a lot of transferable characteristics,” said the 30-year climbing expert who has been teaching climbing techniques for 15 years. “It’s team building and teamwork; climbing is an incredibly supportive community.”

While the challenge of climbing can be intimidating, veterans and mentors both scaled the walls with composure. The “rocks” ranged in both size and difficulty, but all participants met the challenge head on.

“I think today went really well,” said Chris Hayes, a recreation therapist at LVR3 and one of the on-scene mentors at the Red Rock event. “Each veteran gave it their all and did great.”

“There is an entire community of people from around the world who have a passion for rock climbing,” Hayes continued. “By introducing veterans to rock climbing, not only are we giving them a recreational activity they can continue upon discharge, we are also giving them a community to become a part of.”

“I think that rock climbing is great,” said Galen, a patient at LVR3. “You get out and are able to test yourself mentally as well as physically. Personally, it was a great experience. I have found a sport I like I can do all by myself, as well as work on my inner self and thoughts while I am conquering the climbs.”

“It challenged me mentally and physically,” said Wade, another patient at LVR3. “It actually made me think I found a new hobby and maybe something I could get my son into.”

Red Rock Canyon continues to attract veterans with recreational opportunities, and they can join the climbing community as part of the reintegration process.

“We have it set up so our veterans can have free entry to the climbing gym and free gear use, even upon discharge, so they can climb whenever they have the desire to do so,”









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact