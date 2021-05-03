Air Combat Command Announces 2021 Award Winners

Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, on April 29 announced the recipients of ACC’s 2021 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, First Sergeant of the Year Award, Officer of the Year Award, and the Civilian of the Year Award.
Included in the winners list is Capt. Chelsea L. Ross of the U.S. Air Force Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
These awards are presented to the Airmen excelling in specific acts of outstanding achievement, performance and exceptionally meritorious service.
The other Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards were presented in the following categories:
Airman: Staff Sgt. Kaelob T. King, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla.
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Kelli A. Floyd, 20th Contracting Squadron, Shaw AFB, S.C.
Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Corie M. Hudson, 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho
First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Chris Fabela, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, JB Langley-Eustis, Va.
The Officer of the Year Awards were presented in the following categories:
Company Grade Officer: Captain Ross, Nellis AFB, Nev.
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Jessica Zembek, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar
The Civilian of the Year Awards were presented in the following categories:
Civ Cat 1: Melissa L. Nielsen, 482d Attack Squadron, Shaw AFB, S.C.
Civ Cat 2: Meredith V. Schmieder, 53d Wing, Eglin AFB, Fla.
Civ Cat 3: Frank W. Dannals, AFCENT A5, Shaw AFB, S.C.