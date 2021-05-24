Aircraft associated with Nellis crashes into residential neighborhood

Advertisement

An aircraft from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., crashed near the base at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, May 24.

Clark County Fire Department has said the pilot died in the crash.

The initial report from Nellis said “We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available.” The base later posted a statement on social media stating the aircraft was “contractor operated.”

The plane crashed in a residential yard at 2245 N. Christy Lane, near Judson Avenue, about three miles south of the base. Witnesses have reported heavy smoke in the area following the crash.

The plane crashed in a residential yard at 2245 N. Christy Lane, near Judson Avenue, about three miles south of the base. Witnesses have reported heavy smoke in the area following the crash.: https://t.co/F5us09Cxrk — Aerotech News (@Aerotechnews86) May 25, 2021

Students at a nearby elementary school were under a temporary ‘shelter-in-place’ order immediately following the crash, however students have since been released from that order.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted, “Kathy and I are praying for all those involved in today’s incident — especially the men and women of [Nellis AFB] and the first responders on the scene.”

And Nevada U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said, “”Monitoring the incident [at Nellis AFB] closely. Thinking of the men and women serving and their families.”

The incident is under investigation, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact