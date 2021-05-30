34th Weapons Squadron competes in Gun Smoke 2021 at Nellis

Advertisement

An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron flies over North Las Vegas, Nev., May 18, 2021. The competition incorporated multiple units and career fields and allowed instructors at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School the chance to demonstrate tactical procedures.













Tech. Sgt. Taylor Cifuentes, 34th Weapons Squadron special missions aviator instructor, loads ammunition into an HH-60G Pave Hawk in preparation for a Gunsmoke Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 18, 2021. U.S. Air Force Weapons School squadrons and various maintenance and special operations units competed in the event.













Airman 1st Class Evan Hoyt, 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, preforms preflight checks on an HH-60G Pave Hawk in preparation for a Gunsmoke Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 18, 2021. The purpose of the competition was to demonstrate the capabilities of both jet and conventional fighter aircraft accuracy in bombing and gunnery.













An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron preparers to land on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., May 18, 2021. The purpose of the competition was to demonstrate the capabilities of both jet and conventional fighter aircraft accuracy in bombing and gunnery.













Master Sgt. Chris Hendrix, 34th Weapons Squadron special missions aviator instructor, maneuvers a mini gun on an HH-60G Pave Hawk as it flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., May 18, 2021. The competition gave each unit an opportunity to shine in their everyday operations.













An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron takes off over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., May 18, 2021. The purpose of the competition was to demonstrate the capabilities of both jet and conventional fighter aircraft accuracy in bombing and gunnery.













Master Sgt. Marcus Taylor, 34th Weapons Squadron special missions aviator instructor, sits inside of an HH-60G Pave Hawk as it flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., May 18, 2021. The purpose of the competition was to demonstrate the capabilities of both jet and conventional fighter aircraft accuracy in bombing and gunnery.













Tech. Sgt. Taylor Cifuentes, 34th Weapons Squadron special missions aviator instructor, obliterates his target on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., May 18, 2021. Realistic trading increases deployment combat readiness.













Tech. Sgt. Taylor Cifuentes, 34th Weapons Squadron special missions aviator instructor, fires a mini gun during a Gunsmoke Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 18, 2021. The competition incorporated multiple units and career fields and allowed instructors at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School the chance to demonstrate tactical procedures.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact