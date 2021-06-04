Notice of claim

Advertisement

On May 16, 2021, Davis-Monthan lost an incredible Airman, Staff Sgt. Franklin Kaunang, a Flight Engineer on the EC-130H who operated out of the 43rd ECS. Please keep his unit and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. He loved being stationed here and being a member of the 43rd. “Once A Bat, Always A Bat.” We ask that anyone who may have a claim of indebtedness to his estates, please contact the Summary Courts Officer (SCO) Capt. Jonathan Hall at jonathan.hall.32@us.af.mil.