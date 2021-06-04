Reserve Airmen give back to local community

Advertisement

Citizen Airmen from the 706th Fighter Squadron volunteer at a local nonprofit food organization May 27, in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Airmen helped pack 1,600 Kids Cafe meals for children who are food insecure and hungry in the Las Vegas community.

The local nonprofit works towards serving the 363,000 people in the local community who are food insecure, with a peak of over 410,000 people needing assistance during the pandemic.

The day was just one chance for Airmen at the 706th FS to give back to the community since Maj. Melanie Singer, 706th FS, director of staff, started a quarterly volunteer day for her Airmen.

“It helps our Airmen understand the benefits of selfless service to our community and it builds team comradery,” said Singer.

The team was the first group of volunteers to serve in the non-profit kitchen since the beginning of the COVID-19 shut down.

For Airman First Class Jasmin Valdez-Ramos, 706th FS personalist and Las Vegas native, volunteering was an opportunity for her to help ensure her neighbors have the food they need during these difficult times.

“I’ve always liked volunteering and I felt honored to be able to help people out when they most need it,” said Valdez-Ramos.

Singer said her team had a great time helping the community and they already have plans to do another community volunteering event in August.

















