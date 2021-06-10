Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – June 11, 2021

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication – June 11, 2021

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition

Hello everyone, and welcome to the June 11th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Personnel from Nellis and Creech recently participated in the largest base-wide safety exercise held since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s great to see our personnel maintaining high levels of excellence and readiness, whether it be for needs in the community or on the battlefield. We have this story and much more news for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ovsp/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Shouldering, shedding and sharing burdens: page 2

AAFES associates receive Red Cross honor for life-saving actions: page 3

Air Force releases updated fitness test score breakdown: page 4

Photo Feature: Weapons School exercise kicks off: pages 6 & 7

Nevada National Guard trio honored for aiding crash victim: page 9

All waiting for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting June 11th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews