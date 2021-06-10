aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Nellis hosts first Multi-Capable Airmen event

by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Airmen participate in Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. Nellis’ MCA event trained Airmen to be a part of cross-functional teams and to be more survivable in a near peer-contested environment. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

The 99th Air Base Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., facilitated the base’s first Multi-Capable Airmen initiative in a weeklong training event for rescue tenant units stationed at Nellis.

MCA is a program already established within the 355th Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. In partnership, the 99th ABW provided support and training agencies for the event, including the 99th Security Forces Squadron and 99th Civil Engineering Squadron.

“MCA is a series of training events designed to engage Airmen in developing a combat skillset outside of their primary Air Force specialty code” – said Senior Master Sgt. Russell Pry, 355th Fighter Wing Agile Combat Employment deputy. “Because we’re working under an agile concept, we need the ability to be very mobile; and to be mobile, we have to have a smaller footprint. So were asking all of our multi-capable airmen to be fluent in expeditionary techniques and procedures.”

Airmen conduct Self-Aid Buddy Care and Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercises during Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. Airmen participating in the MCA event put their new skills to the test in a mass casualty exercise at the end of the weeklong training. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

Nellis’ MCA event trained the Airmen to be a part of cross-functional teams and to be more survivable in a near peer-contested environment.

“This has been done in a small capacity broadcasted throughout the Air Force,” said Pry. “But this is the first time we’re bringing everything together in a training like this.”

Master Sgt. Corey Farr, 58th Rescue Squadron chief of standards and evaluations, spear headed this first iteration of the program at Nellis AFB as the selected Nellis MCA Director.

“For this first iteration, the participants were primarily from 855th Maintenance Squadron, 66th RQS and 58th RQS support staff agencies,” said Farr. “MCA is secondary to ACE, which is an initiative for these Airmen to develop more enhanced expeditionary skills for future fights.”

An Airman conducts Self-Aid Buddy Care and Tactical Combat Casualty Care during Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. The MCA curriculum consisted of law of war briefings, Self-Aid Buddy Care, heavy weapons familiarization, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, tactical movements, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high yield Explosives. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

The two wings accomplished the event’s goals through a weeklong series of dynamic training and a capstone exercise for the selected Airmen.

The curriculum consisted of law of war briefings, Self-Aid Buddy Care, heavy weapons familiarization, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, tactical movements, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high yield Explosives.

“Giving airmen a broader breadth of knowledge and experience in expeditionary combat skills is what Master Sgt. Farr was able to accomplish through this first iteration of MCA training,” said Maj. Lucas Gagliardi, 58th RQS director of operations.

Airmen participating in the MCA event put their new skills to the test in a mass casualty exercise at the end of the training week. Throughout the capstone, Airmen used the techniques taught during SABC, TCCC and CBRNE to showcase their competency under pressure.

“It was a great success,” said Farr. “Airmen were able to enhance their already combat mindset and their skills on more tactical maneuvers and employment than they normally would.”

“As tenant units, we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this without the support of the 99th Air Base Wing,” echoed Gagliardi. “I think it’s an amazing opportunity for the two wings to continue working together to keep building up our Airmen.”
 

Airmen participate in Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. MCA is a series of training events designed to engage Airmen in developing a combat skillset outside of their primary Air Force specialty code. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

 
 
 

