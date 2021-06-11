aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
VanHart Wins Secretary Award for Excellence

by John Archiquette
Maria VanHart (right) receives the Secretary Award for Excellence in Nursing from Acting Nurse Executive Dr. Desiree Crawford on May 12. (VA photograph)

A VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System nurse recently won the Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs for helping to improve health care services for veterans.

Emergency Department Nurse Maria VanHart was one of six selected to receive the 2021 award, announced by Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough. VanHart was recognized for demonstrating leadership, selfless dedication to Veterans, and providing patient centered care in a safe, efficient, and cost-effective manner.

“Over the past year, our incredible professionals have answered the call to serve,” said McDonough. “Our teammates, who have displayed superior performance throughout this challenging pandemic, not only cared for veterans enrolled in our system, but stepped up to support VA’s Fourth Mission efforts to care for civilian patients in communities across the nation. In the face of uncertainty, they cared for our most vulnerable and saved lives.”

The VA VA established the award in 1984 as a way to honor nurses and executives across its health care system.

In her role as an ED nurse, VanHart performs comprehensive physical, psychological and spiritual assessments to a wide variety of patient populations with complex medical and surgical conditions requiring emergency care. She applies the nursing process to systems and processes at the unit, team, and workgroup level to improve the care our veterans receive. She is a unit peer leader for safe patient handling equipment. She has trained and validated the competencies of staff on various mobility equipment improving the safety of patients and staff during transfers.

“In line with VA’s vision of quality care and service, Maria VanHart works tirelessly as a Registered Nurse in our Emergency Department to ensure our team and the Veterans who depend upon us for care have the very best experience,” said William Caron, VASNHS director/CEO. “We are so proud of her and of all our nurses who have performed with selfless dedication during this pandemic.”
 
 
 

