aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

After deployment surge, all Nevada Army Guard units set to be home this summer

by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka
A large contingent of family members and friends greets Bravo Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion Cpl. Derek Slentz at the Reno-Tahoe Airport in April at the conclusion of his deployment to Kuwait. Slentz was among the first group of about 50 422nd Soldiers who returned in April; the final group of about 90 Soldiers is set to return around Independence Day. (Army National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka)

If not for the coronavirus, the summer of 2021 would make a perfect time for a Nevada Army Guard statewide reunion.

For the first time since August 2019, all Nevada Army Guard units are home or are set to be home within days following international deployments.

The last unit to return to the Silver State is Bravo Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion. The final group of Bravo Company Soldiers is set to arrive back in Nevada around Independence Day. Forty-six of the unit’s approximately 140 Soldiers already returned in April. They spent the majority of the past year supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait and neighboring countries working on nodal and extension communications.

At the height of the deployment surge, five units including more than 210 Soldiers were participating in international deployments on three continents.

In addition to Bravo Company, the units that recently returned included:

* 3665th Explosive Ordnance Company based in Henderson supported Operation Freedom’s Sentinel from 2019-2020
* Two rotations of G Company, 2/238th based in Reno deployed to Afghanistan from 2019-2020 to provide medical evacuation capabilities to the region
* The Soldiers and Chinook helicopters of B Company, 1/189 th Aviation served in Kuwait and neighboring countries from 2019-2020 to support the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade in the region
* Detachment 3, Company B, 2/641st Aviation spent the majority of 2020 in Africa providing personnel and cargo transport aboard its fixed-wing aircraft
* The 757 th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion spent 10 months of 2020 in Poland supporting European Command’s Operation Assured Response and the Defender 2020 exercise.

The Army Guard homecoming is set to continue through the conclusion of 2021, as no Army Guard units are set to exit the state for the remainder of the year.
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Enhanced online ordering/curbside delivery service...
 By Aerotech News
VanHart Wins Secretary Award for...
 By John Archiquette
Weapons school exercise kicks off
 By Aerotech News
Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - June 11, 2021
Desert Lightning News Digital Edition...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit