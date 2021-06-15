926th Wing welcomes new commander

Reservists at the 926th Wing said farewell to Col. Sean Carpenter and welcome to Col. Sean Rassas, during a change of command ceremony June 13, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Carpenter relinquished his command of the 926th WG after nearly two years and will now transition to Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

“I have been lucky to serve the Citizen Airmen of the 926th Wing as commander, they have amazed me every day and they are the true heroes,” said Carpenter.

The 926th WG consists of two groups, 13 squadrons and one detachment across the nation and provides combat-ready reservists to the United States Air Force Warfare Center as sustained expertise integrated at the operational and tactical levels of warfare.

Presiding over the Sunday event was the 10th Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Bryan P. Radliff, from Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas.

Rassas joins the 926th WG following his time as vice commander of the 944th Wing, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

During the ceremony Rassas said he was committed and honored to carry on the impressive coast to coast mission of the wing.

Rassas also said he will ensure his Reserve Citizen Airmen feel valued for the sacrifices they make to the mission.

“I will use this office to continue to foster a culture and environment where every Airman is valued for their contribution, regardless of pay status, rank, creed or experience level,” said Rassas.

From September 2018 to July 2019, Rassas served as the Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Director of Combat Air Forces Requirements, Headquarters Air Force, A5RC, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. From October 2017 to September 2018, he served as the F-16 evaluator, Deputy Commander, 944th Operations Group, Luke AFB, Ariz., and from August 2016 to October 2017, he served as the F-16 evaluator, Commander, 69th Fighter Squadron, Luke AFB.

Rassas was born in Northfield, Ill., and was commissioned in 1996 from the United States Air Force Academy. In 1997, he earned his wings at Laughlin AFB, Texas, choosing to fly the F-16.











