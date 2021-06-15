aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

926th Wing welcomes new commander

by Natalie Stanley
Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, passes the 926th Wing guidon to Col. Sean Rassas, the incoming 926th Wing commander during a change of command ceremony, June 13, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Rassis was previously assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing, Luke AFB, Ariz., serving as the vice commander. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Brett Clashman)

Reservists at the 926th Wing said farewell to Col. Sean Carpenter and welcome to Col. Sean Rassas, during a change of command ceremony June 13, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Carpenter relinquished his command of the 926th WG after nearly two years and will now transition to Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

“I have been lucky to serve the Citizen Airmen of the 926th Wing as commander, they have amazed me every day and they are the true heroes,” said Carpenter.

The 926th WG consists of two groups, 13 squadrons and one detachment across the nation and provides combat-ready reservists to the United States Air Force Warfare Center as sustained expertise integrated at the operational and tactical levels of warfare.

Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, shares remarks during the 926th Wing change of command ceremony, June 13, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 10th Air Force operates across multiple domains that include all fighter, bomber, special operations, rescue, airborne warning and control, and combat operations. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Brett Clashman)

Presiding over the Sunday event was the 10th Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Bryan P. Radliff, from Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas.

Rassas joins the 926th WG following his time as vice commander of the 944th Wing, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

During the ceremony Rassas said he was committed and honored to carry on the impressive coast to coast mission of the wing.

U.S. Air Force honor guard members post the Colors during the 926th Wing change of command ceremony June 13, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Brett Clashman)

Rassas also said he will ensure his Reserve Citizen Airmen feel valued for the sacrifices they make to the mission.

“I will use this office to continue to foster a culture and environment where every Airman is valued for their contribution, regardless of pay status, rank, creed or experience level,” said Rassas.

From September 2018 to July 2019, Rassas served as the Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Director of Combat Air Forces Requirements, Headquarters Air Force, A5RC, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va. From October 2017 to September 2018, he served as the F-16 evaluator, Deputy Commander, 944th Operations Group, Luke AFB, Ariz., and from August 2016 to October 2017, he served as the F-16 evaluator, Commander, 69th Fighter Squadron, Luke AFB.

Rassas was born in Northfield, Ill., and was commissioned in 1996 from the United States Air Force Academy. In 1997, he earned his wings at Laughlin AFB, Texas, choosing to fly the F-16.
 

Col. Sean Rassas, 926th Wing commander, shares remarks during the 926th Wing change of command ceremony, June 13, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 926th Wing is comprised of more than 1,500 unit reservists who are classically associated in Total Force Integration throughout Air Combat Command. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Brett Clashman)

 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Chiefs’ group honors 926th Wing...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force readdresses women’s hair...
 By Aerotech News
After deployment surge, all Nevada...
 By Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka
Enhanced online ordering/curbside delivery service...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit