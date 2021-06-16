aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
C-130 pilot students conduct Joint Forcible Entry Training in class 21A WSINT

by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes
Several C-130s fly in formation during a training exercise for class 21A Weapons Instructor Course at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2021. Both C-130H and C-130J models were launched and conducted combat aerial support after months of training and plaining from the pilot students. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Pilots and aircrew recently flew 26 C-130 variant models from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, to Nellis AFB, Nev., for a Joint Forcible Entry sortie to culminate their extensive training at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School.

Joint Forcible Entry Operations was the primary objective for the C-130 pilots to execute learned training on how to seize, neutralize and provide air-to-ground manpower. This particular training not only includes Air Combat Command instructors from the 29th Weapons Squadron, but aided Air Mobility Command pilots and their aircrews with a unique experience alike.

“This was my first JFE. The planning was intense; a lot of long hours and lot of hard work by everyone involved,” said Capt. Shawn Riley, 29th WPS C-130J pilot.

U.S. Air Force C-130J crew chiefs and load masters perform pre-flight checks prior to their take-off for a class 21A Weapons Instructor Course culmination exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2021. Air Force crew chiefs are integral to the flying mission, ensuring safety and optimal performance for pilots and aircrews’ missions. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Understanding, planning and executing airborne insertion of Air Force assets is integral to how the current and future contingency of combat operations will evolve. The students spent over five months learning how to be the best of the best to rightfully earn their patches.

“The plan came together with the many hours spent, making sure the plan could be executed in a safe manner,” said Riley.

The 26 C-130s conducted an evasive formation that joined defensive-air aircraft over the Nevada Test and Training Range, testing executing their ultimate objective of Joint All-Domain Command and Control, developing future pilots and leaders.

Training like this at the USAFWS allows students from all branches of the U.S. military and allied partners to plan and conduct complex combat aerial operations, paving the way for future leaders to ensure flexible logistics and drive innovation, helping to strengthen our alliances.
 

Students and a 29th Weapons Squadron instructor begin their final pre-flight inspections during a training exercise for class 21A Weapons Instructor Course at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2021. Both C-130H and C-130J models were launched and conducted combat aerial support after months of training and planning from the pilot students. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

 
 
 
 
 
A C-130J takes off to begin a training exercise for class 21A Weapons Instructor Course at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2021. Over 25 C-130 variants participated in an evasive and strategic combat aerial operation exercise piloted by 29th Weapons Squadron students. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

 
 
 
 
 
Dozens of C-130 pilots from the Air Mobility Command are briefed on the daily mission during their class 21A Weapons Instructor Course culmination exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2021. After several months of training, pilots were given the chance to coordinate and execute combat operations with over 25 airframes to include F-16 Fighting Falcons, F-15 Strike Eagles, C-17’s Globemasters and aerial support airframes. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

 
 
 
 

