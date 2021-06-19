aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Exercise, exercise, exercise

by Natalie Stanley
Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 926th Wing perform a diagnostic physical fitness test June 15, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Air Force photograph by Dan Mena)

The 926th Force Support Squadron conducts a diagnostic physical fitness test for Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 926th Wing, June 15, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. 

The test was preparation for Airmen as the Air Force resumes physical fitness testing July 1, after a nearly two year COVID-19 suspension.

Tech. Sgt. Monica Medina, 926th Force Support Squadron fitness monitor, organized the test to help Airmen better prepare for their upcoming scored test.

“The test was to show them what areas they need to concentrate on before the real deal comes, it’s so they know where they stand,” said Medina.

Medina said while there is always room for improvement, she was glad to see everyone show up with positive attitudes and motivation.

When the test resumes it will be with only three components: push-ups, sit-ups and the 1.5-mile run.

For additional information, Airmen can visit myPers or the Air Force’s Personnel Center’s fitness program page.
 

Master Sgt. Monique Farris, 926th Wing first sergeant, performs a diagnostic physical fitness test, June 15, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Air Force photograph by Dan Mena)

 
 
 
 
Tech. Sgt. Cody Christensen, 926th Force Support Squadron, performs a diagnostic physical fitness test, June 15, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Air Force photograph by Dan Mena)

 
 
 
 
