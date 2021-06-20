152nd SFS Guardsmen maintain proficiency at shooting range

Members of the 152nd Security Forces Squadron participated in a small-arms, live-fire training exercise at the Hawthorne Army Depot June 8-10, 2021.

The Nevada National Guard Airmen aimed to maintain and improve weapons proficiency with the M4 carbine and M9 handgun, firing more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition over three days.

“Going out and shooting at the range is how you get better,” said Staff Sgt. John Brown, 152nd SFS combat arms training and maintenance (CATM) instructor. “Practice makes perfect.”

The 152nd SFS CATM instructors led several shooting drills, such as firing around and over barricades, shooting on the move, and rotating between rifle and handgun.

Instructors also asked Airmen what they wanted to improve on to adjust the training to their needs.

“We want to make sure they’re ready for any situation that they might encounter,” said Senior Airman Benjamin Aquino, 152nd SFS CATM instructor. “That’s why we run them through a variety of drills to test their fundamentals while also providing a safe and enjoyable training environment.”

The 152nd SFS is also to participate in Operation Resolute Hunter at the Naval Air Station Fallon in Fallon, Nevada, later this month.







