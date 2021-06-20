aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

152nd SFS Guardsmen maintain proficiency at shooting range

by Airman 1st Class Thomas Cox
Staff Sgt. John Brown, 152nd Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, fires an M9 handgun during a live-fire training exercise at the Hawthorne Army Depot Freedom Range, Hawthorne, Nev., June 10, 2021. The instructors lead, manage, supervise and implement small arms weapons training programs. (Air National Guard photograph by Airman 1st Class Thomas Cox)

Members of the 152nd Security Forces Squadron participated in a small-arms, live-fire training exercise at the Hawthorne Army Depot June 8-10, 2021.

The Nevada National Guard Airmen aimed to maintain and improve weapons proficiency with the M4 carbine and M9 handgun, firing more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition over three days.

“Going out and shooting at the range is how you get better,” said Staff Sgt. John Brown, 152nd SFS combat arms training and maintenance (CATM) instructor. “Practice makes perfect.”

The 152nd SFS CATM instructors led several shooting drills, such as firing around and over barricades, shooting on the move, and rotating between rifle and handgun.

Instructors also asked Airmen what they wanted to improve on to adjust the training to their needs.

“We want to make sure they’re ready for any situation that they might encounter,” said Senior Airman Benjamin Aquino, 152nd SFS CATM instructor. “That’s why we run them through a variety of drills to test their fundamentals while also providing a safe and enjoyable training environment.”

The 152nd SFS is also to participate in Operation Resolute Hunter at the Naval Air Station Fallon in Fallon, Nevada, later this month.
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Exercise, exercise, exercise
 By Natalie Stanley
Current PCS, household goods affected...
 By Aerotech News
53rd TEG Change of Command
 By Aerotech News
Nevada National Guard enters final...
 By Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit