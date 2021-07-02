Nevada National Guard continues vaccinations all summer

Nevada National Guard Soldiers and Airmen plan to vaccinate people through September at College of Southern Nevada Cheyenne and Charleston campuses.

Sixty Guard members have set up operations in the ballrooms at both locations and will administer COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 30.

“We take appointments and walk-ins,” Chief Master Sgt. Angie Green said. “Patients have the option to choose the vaccine of their choice. It’s great because people have their preferences and it’s nice that we can cater to that.”

The sites are smaller than some previous locations.

“We get a lot more face time with patients to answer any COVID-19 questions they might have,” Spec. Austin Czarnecki said. “It’s really nice to be this informed about the virus and be able to pass our knowledge along to patients.”

As fewer people are getting vaccinated, operations for the Guard will eventually come to an end. When that happens, Green hopes the Southern Nevada Health District will not be overwhelmed.

“Everyone has been so flexible this whole mission. Soldiers and Airmen have done a great job adapting and taking care of patients,” Green said. “The SNHD will go back to their normal operations when we’re gone. The hope is that by the time we’re gone, the majority of the public will be vaccinated and the local doctor’s offices won’t be overwhelmed.”







