152nd CES firefighters train at Volk Field in Wisconsin

by Airman 1st Class Thomas Cox
Fire protection specialists with the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, extinguish an exterior fire of a C-130 aircraft frame during a live-burn exercise at Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Wisc., July 7, 2021. (Air National Guard photograph by Airman 1st Class Thomas Cox)

Fire protection specialists with the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron participated in multiple firefighting training exercises June 7-9, 2021.

“We’ve been able to get lots of hands-on experience by being able to pull wet hose lines, spray water and be able to get guys inside of the aircraft,” said Master Sgt. Anthony Masten, 152nd CES assistant fire chief. “This isn’t the typical training we are usually able to do on base.”

The Airmen started the week training in a live-burn environment, honing how to respond to an aircraft fire. Volk Field Fire Department instructors led them through drills responding to interior and exterior aircraft fires and a mixture of both.

“I loved being able to do the live-burns this week,” said Senior Airman Connor Cwiak, the 152nd CES’s newest fire protection specialist. “Being able to get into the C-130 fuselage and get the hands-on training is really great since we don’t always have the opportunity to train in real fire scenarios.”

The Airmen also practiced forcing their way into a crash-damaged C-130 filled with smoke to find and extricate victims.
 
The Airmen finished the week by maneuvering through a confined space with no visibility while breathing with a self-contained breathing apparatus. They went an entanglement course, ascending and descending through openings in the ceiling or floor.

“The more we do these types of training, the better our guys will get,” said Masten. “It’s always real-world for us. People’s lives are at stake.”
 
 
 

