Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 9, 2021

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – July 9, 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the July 9th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! A season of change is coming to Nellis AFB, with the announcement that the base’s close air support and rescue missions will be moving to Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson. This will free up capacity for a larger fighter presence at Nellis, to include additional F-35 and F-22 aircraft. “We need the additional range and aircraft maintenance infrastructure capacity at Nellis to fully test and train with our most advanced capabilities,” said Gen. Mark Kelly, commander, Air Combat Command. We have this story and much more news for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kwic/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting July 9th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews