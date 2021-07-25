First class in 16 months graduates from Las Vegas Veterans Court

Las Vegas Municipal Court’s Veterans Treatment Court consisting of Judge Martin Hastings and staff from Department Six welcomed the first graduating class of veterans in 16 months on July 22, 2021.

The Veterans Treatment Court graduation was held inside the new Las Vegas Municipal Court Building, a four-story structure located adjacent to Las Vegas City Hall in the heart of downtown. The Las Vegas Municipal Court Building houses offices and chambers for the city’s six judges as well as administrative and customer service centers.

More than 50 attendees such as family, friends and sponsors filled the court room in Department 6. Community partners in attendance included the Armed Forces Chamber Community Development Corporation, Nevada Department of Veteran Services, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, and Quilts of Valor Foundation.

The graduation ceremony included a keynote speech by Roland Ware, MBA, a U.S. Veteran, professional public speaker, and mentor of Veterans Treatment Court. Five deserving Veterans including J. Hohl, F. Luna, M. Moore, J. Ramirez, and M. Robles from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Marine Corps were congratulated and received gifts plus Certificates of Recognition. Veteran honorees plus attendees enjoyed breakfast plus vegetarian burritos and an assortment of beverages.

“Congratulations to the Las Vegas Municipal Court’s Veterans Treatment Court graduates and also Judge Hastings plus his capable staff for accomplishing this milestone and during a pandemic,” said Andre’ Haynes, founder and president of the the Armed Forces Chamber Community Development Corporation, a 501(c)(3) public charity and the charitable arm of the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce, Inc., a 501(c)(6) organization. “This has been the first graduation in 16 months, and this shindig was very important to the veterans and court staff because it marks the fulfillment of a goal that required lots of hard work for an extended period of time. Today serves as a reminder to not just veterans, but everyone, that if you commit to a goal and work hard every day without ceasing, you too can be successful. Judge Hastings and his staff are committed to the success of Veterans. The Armed Forces Chamber Community Development Corporation is proud to be a community partner of the Las Vegas Municipal Court’s Veterans Treatment Court.”

The Veterans Treatment Court is a court-supervised program coupled with intensive treatment and supervision for misdemeanor criminal offenders. The Veterans Treatment Court targets veterans who enter into the criminal justice system and are identified as having high treatment needs for either substance abuse or mental health issues, to include Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and are at risk to reoffend without treatment and intervention. The program requires an expected 12-24 months of successful participation and involves the veteran working jointly with the court, community supervision officer, treatment providers, the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefit Administration, veterans employment representatives, veterans service organizations, service officers, and other key team members. The Veterans Treatment Court is designed to reduce re-arrests, promote self-sufficiency through employment and education and to help veterans remain in the community as productive and responsible members of society by diversion from prison or jail. Veterans will not be sent to jail if they comply with the conditions of the program and graduate.

If you are a veteran, or know of a veteran who is involved in the Henderson criminal justice system and can benefit from Veterans Treatment Court, contact Amber Gentry, Judicial Assistant and Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator, at 702-267-3350 or via email at amber.gentry@cityofhenderson.com.



If you are a veteran, or know of a veteran who is involved in the Las Vegas criminal justice system and can benefit from Veterans Treatment Court, then contact Roxie Johnson, MS, LCPC-Intern Alternative Sentencing Specialist II, at 702-229-2337 or 702-375-9757, or via email at rjohnson@lasvegasnevada.gov.

If you are a veteran, or know of a veteran who is involved in the North Las Vegas criminal justice system and can benefit from Veterans Treatment Court, then contact North Las Vegas Justice Court – Department 1, by calling 702-455-7801, or via email at northlvjusticecourt@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

If you are a veteran and need to perform community service hours, call the Armed Forces Chamber Community Development Corporation at 702-518-8847 or visit www.armedforceschamber.com.







