Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – August 6, 2021

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – August 6, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the August 6th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Nellis AFB has been hopping in recent weeks with Red Flag 21-3, and we have a look at this major training exercise in this week’s issue. This Red Flag’s training environment includes an expanded airspace, an advanced surface-to-air threat and cutting-edge air-to-air threats. With both F-22 Raptors and F-35 Lightning IIs flying as adversaries, this exercise strives to create a greater challenge for the Joint Force. “They force errors and punish mistakes,” said Lt. Col. Evan Parr, 27th Fighter Squadron director of operations. “We get better by working through these problems in the air and as we debrief each fight.” We have full coverage and much more news for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/rtag/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

‘Difficult Conversations’ sparks different perspectives: page 2

Air Force puts future basing plans for Davis-Monthan AFB, Nellis AFB on hold, pending NDAA outcome: page 3

Special leave accrual for fiscal year 2021 approved: page 4

First class in 16 months graduates from Las Vegas Veterans Court: page 5

Photo Feature: Red Flag 21-3 draws to a close: pages 6 & 7

All this and more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 6th.