Air Force selects 15,660 for promotion to staff sergeant

On Aug. 24, the U.S. Air Force released the E-5/staff sergeant promotion list and 413 senior airmen at Nellis Air Force base were selected for promotion, and 137 senior airmen at Creech AFB found their names on the promotion list.

Air Force-wide, 15,660 were selected for promotion to staff sergeant out of 44,663 eligible for a selection rate of 35.06 percent in the 21E5 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

The average overall score for those selected was 345.35. Selectees’ average time in grade was 1.73 years and time in service was 4.24 years

The staff sergeant promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Members can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit the AFPC public website.

The Nellis E-5/staff sergeant selectees are:

Parades N. Martinez

Martha Valdovinos

Ciara R. Alston

Richard S. Atcho

Raven M. Escobar

Emily N. Greene

Angel S. Hutto

Trevin C. Keck

Bukhari A. Madyun

Starr J. Matsuno

Paulo G. Montero

Pacheco S. Sarabia

David W. Alexander

Kayla L. Stephens

Breanna K. Carter

Austin A. Guerra

Justin T. Smith

Jason A. Terry

Colton P. Allen

Peng Cha

Stephen M. Crain

Curtis W. DeLong

Mamie A. Dominguez

Skylar P. Dougher

Bryan C. Easley

James C. Jackson

Shakira Jefferson

Ryan J. Laing

Aquana S. Leak

Melea H. Lynn

John M. McGovney

Micah O. Newton

Jalan K. Taylor

Stephen Waterhouse

Kiara J. Goodwin

Galvan E. Ugalde

Lee H. Maynard

Phil A. Alexander

Joseph B. Atkins

Reve D. Beckler

Ashanti S. Brown

Gregory B. Bryant

Emily L. Cardon

Devan L. Christmas

Christian D. Clack

Ynez S. Duldulao

Kyle T. Garcia

Soto K.L. Gomez

Natasha K. Groves

Jacob A. Grundorf

Tyreek D. Hiers

Chauncey M. Homes

Manuel R. Huesca

Pongpisut Jueajoi

Cody R. LaPorte

Michael C. Leach

Jimenez M. Lujano

Khalil D. McCo

Austin B. Morgan

Angel L. Nazario

Michael J. O’Neill

Tracy D. Reid

Zachary K. Rester

Yasmin Shackelford

Kristopher Sweetman

Leticia Wood

Orion L. Aguilera

Hayden D. Boyd

Dylan K. Stephens

Andrew C. Almquist

James Aroundyarath

Jacob T. Baera

Samson M. Bigger

Devon R. Burleson

Francesca Cochran

Kymarley J. Duenas

Chase A. Fagandodd

Christopher Gregorich

Dave A. Hopwood

William H.K. Lau

Ethan D. Lee

Landon C. Lowder

Harrison L. Lowe

Jacob M. Maywald

Kirk J. Nelso

Ryan M. Pappas

Ryan P. Pearl

Dustyn T. Roberson

Leo Rodarte Jr.

Luke B. Schroeder

Casey M. Sims

William D. Smith

Andrew C. Stryker

Anthony M. Ventura

Jonathan S. Ventura

Samuel D. Willis

Ford D. Gagnon

Christopher Stoffels

Cameron Alexandre

Zachary A. Gomez

Colon C. Arroyo

Jamie Cascarelli

Matthew J. Ferkel

Erick Fuentes

Nicklas C. Hartman

Patrick R. Kaczor

Jackson H. Ma

Kyle M. Nito

Martinez L. Ramos

Bryan M. Sierra

Isaac J. Stupka

Jeremy R. William

Michael Batogower

Janaye V. Kroesche

Devontae L. Oakes

Jenna Fitzsimmons

Dillon M. Kephart

Lance M. Kernoschak

Brett J. Reosa

Alexus B. Smion

Vanessa B. Tudor

Ryan A. Turner

Dillon R. Whaley

Justin T. Allison

Mickenzie Fagandood

Michael T. Robinson

Daniel K. Wilhite

Jamel R. Johnson

Matthew F. Brown

Andrew W. Crawford

John T. Flaten

Morgan A. goff

Tyler W. Heath

Steven T. Loftin

Anthony J. Mareno

Jessica L. McElrath

Perez C. Mol

Eli L. Palmer

William P. Rivers

Heath D. Saldivar

Corey J. Thomas

Jazzmine L. Bamberg

Victoria A. Castro

Nolan L. DeLonge

Steven T. Drake

Hallie D. Jacobs

Kassandra Ornelas

Richard Spitznagel

Jessika L. Steele

Christian A. Woodley

Moriah A. Clark

Grant A. Love

Amber A. Gonzalez

Amanda L. Wegner

Spencer R. Carlson

Khadija M. Chandler

Charlton J. Kelly

Patrick J. Limage

Reno B. Ostronic

Cameron B. Ware

Jose R. Lopez

Jakeria N. Smith

Robert J. Ferris

Olga M. Madera

Kayauna M. Sparks

Adam S. Teman

Dominic L. Tate

Timothy N. Isaacs

Nicholas Burnette

Jacob A. Puff

Christian Escalante

Isaak Q. Gray

Robert J. Gray

Eric K. Hartman

Christopher Leone

Destin L. Neff

Dustin T. Pinch

Cameron L. Abrams

Caleb M. Ackerman

Cody J. Alleman

John D. Bowden

William J. Butler

Rodolfo Canales

Joshua L. Carson

Dawson D. Castle

Cody A. Cohara

Aidan J. Duclos

Janessa R. Ems

Malik T. Faulk

Caleb E. Fredd

Dominic M. Gerace

John H. Griffin

Gabrielle A. Hart

Joseph B. Huffman

Miguel Jimenez Flores

Aska C. Jones

Michael K. Jones

Clayton J. Koresche

Nicholas J. Lahmann

Serenity J. Lavala

Jackson E. Lazor

Maverick A. Light

Jazmine Massingill

James I. McCracken

Andrew C. McGuire

Danae K. Neilsen

Trevor A. Noel

Zachary S. Perry

Huy Quoc Pha

Madisyn M. Ponn

Seth Mark D. Ray

Stephen K. Roop

Zachary Salvaggio

Taylor Sattenfield

Justin P. Schad

Jordan C. Schultz

Taelor B. Sievers

Ashley M. Smith

Samantha A. Solberg

Danun Sripongngarm

Tyler G. Sutherland

Tom P. Sweeney

Joseph Thibodeaux

Brandon T. Vang

Raequan J. Vasquez

Bela J. Vaszlavik

Adam A. Wilkinson

Orlando G. Young

Shane A. Zobel

Tanner M. Turner

Bailee A. Darbasie

Dwane R. Young

Alisha M. Stafford

Anthony K. Davis

Adelina A. Marshall

Michael K. Medina

Erika L. Ramirez

Yuxin Shi

Jacquelyne Smith

Samantha L. Brown

Emma G. Kinder

Laynie M. Brogdon

Torie N. Brooks

Fuentes S. Bynum

Matthew Jaramillo

Jalen A. Moore

Rachel L. Nelson

Justice L. Nelson

Juan D. Velasquez

Matthew A. Byce

Joseph A. Brearley

Avery J. Dominguez

John B. East

Landon D. Fields

Michael G. Hand

Jacob P. Kolda

Emanuel R. Lopez

Eric G. Marsh

Elias D. Medina

Rojas D. Morales

Shelby L. Oertwig

Ryan K. Quintana

Mac G. Sahagun

Gabriel J. Senegal

Gary Thibeaux Moore

Dylan C. Whalen

Kaitlin J. Fritz

Todd S. Iaquessa

Dillon M. Blake

Andrew T. Britton

Stefan L. Cogswell

Brett H. Covington

Skyler C. Dodd

Noah K. hard

Aaron T. Jackson

Mattias P. Jacobson

Mark H. Jones

Alana Q. Kizanis

Stephen R. Luna

Dillan A. Marrero

Arianna E. Martinez

Sierra L. Morgan

Jordan W. Murray

Xavier C. Newsome

Jacob L. Perigo

Paxton D. Robinson

Brandi N. Strickler

Samantha M. Fasig

Joshua D. Baum

Brianna M. Collins

Marcus A. Guzman

Shevilla D. Hudson

Denisse Monslave

Jason A. Patel

Alandrius D. Smith

Rebekah J. Tenoso

Chelsea L. Jones

Alyanakrysti Adasa

Vernon T. Coughran

Joseph K. Middleton

Stephen S. Nicer

Steven C. Nowlin

Katie L. Shanahan

Aleah S. Contreras

Janet G. Carrillo

Season S. Bachman

Sashawna C. Dacosta

Samantha M. Diaz

Rosana J. Esqueda

Nicholas Ferrando

Karissa I. Flores

Jacob E. Glockner

Toshiann A. Hawkins

Justice M. Hebert

Kaitlyn S. Lemaire

Telena B. Martinez

Savannah Middleton

Bailey Panjkovich

Monica M. Rembert

Jamal J. Coles

Joshua H. Winston

Tela T. Combs

Cameron G. Davis

Hannah Stepanchuk

Leslie Villalobos

Jessica C. Democker

Samuel J. Murphy

Abigail R. Roop

Eric J. Tinker

Andy G. Atkins

Matthew P. Bradshaw

Tristan D. Robinson

Lordell E. johsnon

Daisy D. Mejia

Kyle M. Robbins

James M. Ford

Christopher Hernandez

Lawrence A. herron

Henry H. Tran

Buzz C. Weatherman

Matthew L. Wilson

Alyssa B. Abel

Hector K. Aleman

Bryan J. Allen

Jeanene J. Bilbrey

Allison K. Blake

Gavin C. Bleshoy

Branden T. Brown

Deonta M. Canady

Forrest W. Carlson

Trent T. Cusack

Pedro A. DeJesus

Reese M. Devorak

Austin W. Dugan

Tyler T. Eklund

Alexander Esquivel

Devon J. Fife

Gabriel R. Filoteo

Brandin L. Fox

Darqu Fullardgreen

Chas J. Gautreaux

Logan R. Gidden

Alvin E. Green Jr.

Spencer N. Grove

Jorge E. Guerra

Tyler W. Hagge

Celine E. Harris

Dillon E. Hauser

Kegan J. Hayden

Maver Hollingshead

Nicole D. Johnson

Lawson P. Jones

Alyssa C. Joverbell

Kyle A. Kendrick

Chris Kokkelenbereg

Bo A. Kuhn

Tai A. Kuida

Tenzing Kunchok

Miguel LaPuente

Winford M. Lewis

Zion F. Littlejohn

Colton G. Marshall

Emily N. Melkovics

Daniel C. Miller

Adriana J. Morales

Lucien L. Morris

Zachary E. Myers

Gavin R. Ortiz

Gabrielle Paredes

Christina Phillips

Key Pillaroestrada

Steven Reinertsen

Tanner D. Roberts

Aninjot S. Sekhon

Dallas T. Sharrah

Brandon M. Smith

Jacob M. Stephens

Aaron W. Steven

Justin M. Taijeron

Zachary Tarantino

Zachary D. Twist

Derrick Underwood

Ian J. Underwood

Steitson T. Walkup

Dallas B. Webber

Joshua L. Williams

Jasmine N. Winters

Nelson A. Zayas

Dannyn G. Zerangue

Devante A. Hooks

The Creech E-5/staff sergeant selectees are:

Senior Airman Andrew

Senior Airman Alec

Senior Airman Darrian

Senior Airman Bryanna

Senior Airman Mykel

Senior Airman Diamond

Senior Airman Benjamin

Senior Airman Brian

Senior Airman Cody

Senior Airman Kaitlyn

Senior Airman Alton

Senior Airman Keegan

Senior Airman Nathaniel

Senior Airman Gerald

Senior Airman Ian

Senior Airman Kyle

Senior Airman Jannise

Senior Airman Alexander

Senior Airman Alexander

Senior Airman Malik

Senior Airman Grant

Senior Airman Mitchell

Senior Airman Rober

Senior Airman Jarret

Senior Airman Christopher

Senior Airman Kayla

Senior Airman Kolby

Senior Airman Cameron

Senior Airman Dan

Senior Airman Stephen

Senior Airman Paige

Senior Airman Tristin

Senior Airman DeLynne

Senior Airman Drake

Senior Airman Elijah

Senior Airman Jalai

Senior Airman Travis

Senior Airman Seth

Senior Airman Austin

Senior Airman Brian

Senior Airman Garcifalina

Senior Airman Jason

Senior Airman Alexandra

Senior Airman Samuel

Senior Airman Johana

Senior Airman Tanner

Senior Airman Bailey

Senior Airman Matthew

Senior Airman Rashieda

Senior Airman Jayvon

Senior Airman Mason

Senior Airman Dylan

Senior Airman Joshua

Senior Airman Kaeleigh

Senior Airman Triston

Senior Airman Jordan

Senior Airman Aiden

Senior Airman Maurice

Senior Airman Christian

Senior Airman Justin

Senior Airman Timothy

Senior Airman Stephen

Senior Airman Matthew

Senior Airman Janel

Senior Airman MacKenze

Senior Airman Jonathan

Senior Airman Joseph

Senior Airman Autumn

Senior Airman Caban

Senior Airman Griffin

Senior Airman Angel

Senior Airman Gabriel

Senior Airman Marcus

Senior Airman Luis

Senior Airman Brandon

Senior Airman Zachary

Senior Airman Tessa

Senior Airman Daryl

Senior Airman Jacob

Senior Airman Nicholas

Senior Airman Calvin

Senior Airman Ismail

Senior Airman Sterling

Senior Airman Dalton

Senior Airman Trent

Senior Airman Michael

Senior Airman Edgardo

Senior Airman Raymond

Senior Airman Khalil

Senior Airman Richard

Senior Airman Johnathan

Senior Airman Beau

Senior Airman Alexa

Senior Airman Jhanzel

Senior Airman Quinton

Senior Airman Russell

Senior Airman David

Senior Airman Paydon

Senior Airman Jason

Senior Airman Allison

Senior Airman Megan

Senior Airman Justin

Senior Airman Francisco

Senior Airman Nicole

Senior Airman Christopher

Senior Airman Ryan

Senior Airman Shane

Senior Airman Levi

Senior Airman Anthony

Senior Airman Eric

Senior Airman Dustin

Senior Airman Fern

Senior Airman Michal

Senior Airman Joshua

Senior Airman Jayden

Senior Airman Stephen

Senior Airman Jesse

Senior Airman Rebecca

Senior Airman Robbie

Senior Airman Elijah

Senior Airman Noah

Senior Airman Daniel

Senior Airman Gabrielle

Senior Airman Travis

Senior Airman Mia

Senior Airman Joshua

Senior Airman Conner

Senior Airman Aaron

Senior Airman Trevor

Senior Airman Eric

Senior Airman Dave

Senior Airman Deonte

Senior Airman Hanna

Senior Airman Shanell

Senior Airman Devin

Senior Airman Sirdarius

Senior Airman Jalon

Note: Last names are omitted for security reasons.