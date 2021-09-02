Air Force selects 15,660 for promotion to staff sergeant

On Aug. 24, the U.S. Air Force released the E-5/staff sergeant promotion list and 413 senior airmen at Nellis Air Force base were selected for promotion, and 137 senior airmen at Creech AFB found their names on the promotion list.
Air Force-wide, 15,660 were selected for promotion to staff sergeant out of 44,663 eligible for a selection rate of 35.06 percent in the 21E5 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.
The average overall score for those selected was 345.35. Selectees’ average time in grade was 1.73 years and time in service was 4.24 years
The staff sergeant promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Members can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.
For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit the AFPC public website.
The Nellis E-5/staff sergeant selectees are:
Parades N. Martinez
Martha Valdovinos
Ciara R. Alston
Richard S. Atcho
Raven M. Escobar
Emily N. Greene
Angel S. Hutto
Trevin C. Keck
Bukhari A. Madyun
Starr J. Matsuno
Paulo G. Montero
Pacheco S. Sarabia
David W. Alexander
Kayla L. Stephens
Breanna K. Carter
Austin A. Guerra
Justin T. Smith
Jason A. Terry
Colton P. Allen
Peng Cha
Stephen M. Crain
Curtis W. DeLong
Mamie A. Dominguez
Skylar P. Dougher
Bryan C. Easley
James C. Jackson
Shakira Jefferson
Ryan J. Laing
Aquana S. Leak
Melea H. Lynn
John M. McGovney
Micah O. Newton
Jalan K. Taylor
Stephen Waterhouse
Kiara J. Goodwin
Galvan E. Ugalde
Lee H. Maynard
Phil A. Alexander
Joseph B. Atkins
Reve D. Beckler
Ashanti S. Brown
Gregory B. Bryant
Emily L. Cardon
Devan L. Christmas
Christian D. Clack
Ynez S. Duldulao
Kyle T. Garcia
Soto K.L. Gomez
Natasha K. Groves
Jacob A. Grundorf
Tyreek D. Hiers
Chauncey M. Homes
Manuel R. Huesca
Pongpisut Jueajoi
Cody R. LaPorte
Michael C. Leach
Jimenez M. Lujano
Khalil D. McCo
Austin B. Morgan
Angel L. Nazario
Michael J. O’Neill
Tracy D. Reid
Zachary K. Rester
Yasmin Shackelford
Kristopher Sweetman
Leticia Wood
Orion L. Aguilera
Hayden D. Boyd
Dylan K. Stephens
Andrew C. Almquist
James Aroundyarath
Jacob T. Baera
Samson M. Bigger
Devon R. Burleson
Francesca Cochran
Kymarley J. Duenas
Chase A. Fagandodd
Christopher Gregorich
Dave A. Hopwood
William H.K. Lau
Ethan D. Lee
Landon C. Lowder
Harrison L. Lowe
Jacob M. Maywald
Kirk J. Nelso
Ryan M. Pappas
Ryan P. Pearl
Dustyn T. Roberson
Leo Rodarte Jr.
Luke B. Schroeder
Casey M. Sims
William D. Smith
Andrew C. Stryker
Anthony M. Ventura
Jonathan S. Ventura
Samuel D. Willis
Ford D. Gagnon
Christopher Stoffels
Cameron Alexandre
Zachary A. Gomez
Colon C. Arroyo
Jamie Cascarelli
Matthew J. Ferkel
Erick Fuentes
Nicklas C. Hartman
Patrick R. Kaczor
Jackson H. Ma
Kyle M. Nito
Martinez L. Ramos
Bryan M. Sierra
Isaac J. Stupka
Jeremy R. William
Michael Batogower
Janaye V. Kroesche
Devontae L. Oakes
Jenna Fitzsimmons
Dillon M. Kephart
Lance M. Kernoschak
Brett J. Reosa
Alexus B. Smion
Vanessa B. Tudor
Ryan A. Turner
Dillon R. Whaley
Justin T. Allison
Mickenzie Fagandood
Michael T. Robinson
Daniel K. Wilhite
Jamel R. Johnson
Matthew F. Brown
Andrew W. Crawford
John T. Flaten
Morgan A. goff
Tyler W. Heath
Steven T. Loftin
Anthony J. Mareno
Jessica L. McElrath
Perez C. Mol
Eli L. Palmer
William P. Rivers
Heath D. Saldivar
Corey J. Thomas
Jazzmine L. Bamberg
Victoria A. Castro
Nolan L. DeLonge
Steven T. Drake
Hallie D. Jacobs
Kassandra Ornelas
Richard Spitznagel
Jessika L. Steele
Christian A. Woodley
Moriah A. Clark
Grant A. Love
Amber A. Gonzalez
Amanda L. Wegner
Spencer R. Carlson
Khadija M. Chandler
Charlton J. Kelly
Patrick J. Limage
Reno B. Ostronic
Cameron B. Ware
Jose R. Lopez
Jakeria N. Smith
Robert J. Ferris
Olga M. Madera
Kayauna M. Sparks
Adam S. Teman
Dominic L. Tate
Timothy N. Isaacs
Nicholas Burnette
Jacob A. Puff
Christian Escalante
Isaak Q. Gray
Robert J. Gray
Eric K. Hartman
Christopher Leone
Destin L. Neff
Dustin T. Pinch
Cameron L. Abrams
Caleb M. Ackerman
Cody J. Alleman
John D. Bowden
William J. Butler
Rodolfo Canales
Joshua L. Carson
Dawson D. Castle
Cody A. Cohara
Aidan J. Duclos
Janessa R. Ems
Malik T. Faulk
Caleb E. Fredd
Dominic M. Gerace
John H. Griffin
Gabrielle A. Hart
Joseph B. Huffman
Miguel Jimenez Flores
Aska C. Jones
Michael K. Jones
Clayton J. Koresche
Nicholas J. Lahmann
Serenity J. Lavala
Jackson E. Lazor
Maverick A. Light
Jazmine Massingill
James I. McCracken
Andrew C. McGuire
Danae K. Neilsen
Trevor A. Noel
Zachary S. Perry
Huy Quoc Pha
Madisyn M. Ponn
Seth Mark D. Ray
Stephen K. Roop
Zachary Salvaggio
Taylor Sattenfield
Justin P. Schad
Jordan C. Schultz
Taelor B. Sievers
Ashley M. Smith
Samantha A. Solberg
Danun Sripongngarm
Tyler G. Sutherland
Tom P. Sweeney
Joseph Thibodeaux
Brandon T. Vang
Raequan J. Vasquez
Bela J. Vaszlavik
Adam A. Wilkinson
Orlando G. Young
Shane A. Zobel
Tanner M. Turner
Bailee A. Darbasie
Dwane R. Young
Alisha M. Stafford
Anthony K. Davis
Adelina A. Marshall
Michael K. Medina
Erika L. Ramirez
Yuxin Shi
Jacquelyne Smith
Samantha L. Brown
Emma G. Kinder
Laynie M. Brogdon
Torie N. Brooks
Fuentes S. Bynum
Matthew Jaramillo
Jalen A. Moore
Rachel L. Nelson
Justice L. Nelson
Juan D. Velasquez
Matthew A. Byce
Joseph A. Brearley
Avery J. Dominguez
John B. East
Landon D. Fields
Michael G. Hand
Jacob P. Kolda
Emanuel R. Lopez
Eric G. Marsh
Elias D. Medina
Rojas D. Morales
Shelby L. Oertwig
Ryan K. Quintana
Mac G. Sahagun
Gabriel J. Senegal
Gary Thibeaux Moore
Dylan C. Whalen
Kaitlin J. Fritz
Todd S. Iaquessa
Dillon M. Blake
Andrew T. Britton
Stefan L. Cogswell
Brett H. Covington
Skyler C. Dodd
Noah K. hard
Aaron T. Jackson
Mattias P. Jacobson
Mark H. Jones
Alana Q. Kizanis
Stephen R. Luna
Dillan A. Marrero
Arianna E. Martinez
Sierra L. Morgan
Jordan W. Murray
Xavier C. Newsome
Jacob L. Perigo
Paxton D. Robinson
Brandi N. Strickler
Samantha M. Fasig
Joshua D. Baum
Brianna M. Collins
Marcus A. Guzman
Shevilla D. Hudson
Denisse Monslave
Jason A. Patel
Alandrius D. Smith
Rebekah J. Tenoso
Chelsea L. Jones
Alyanakrysti Adasa
Vernon T. Coughran
Joseph K. Middleton
Stephen S. Nicer
Steven C. Nowlin
Katie L. Shanahan
Aleah S. Contreras
Janet G. Carrillo
Season S. Bachman
Sashawna C. Dacosta
Samantha M. Diaz
Rosana J. Esqueda
Nicholas Ferrando
Karissa I. Flores
Jacob E. Glockner
Toshiann A. Hawkins
Justice M. Hebert
Kaitlyn S. Lemaire
Telena B. Martinez
Savannah Middleton
Bailey Panjkovich
Monica M. Rembert
Jamal J. Coles
Joshua H. Winston
Tela T. Combs
Cameron G. Davis
Hannah Stepanchuk
Leslie Villalobos
Jessica C. Democker
Samuel J. Murphy
Abigail R. Roop
Eric J. Tinker
Andy G. Atkins
Matthew P. Bradshaw
Tristan D. Robinson
Lordell E. johsnon
Daisy D. Mejia
Kyle M. Robbins
James M. Ford
Christopher Hernandez
Lawrence A. herron
Henry H. Tran
Buzz C. Weatherman
Matthew L. Wilson
Alyssa B. Abel
Hector K. Aleman
Bryan J. Allen
Jeanene J. Bilbrey
Allison K. Blake
Gavin C. Bleshoy
Branden T. Brown
Deonta M. Canady
Forrest W. Carlson
Trent T. Cusack
Pedro A. DeJesus
Reese M. Devorak
Austin W. Dugan
Tyler T. Eklund
Alexander Esquivel
Devon J. Fife
Gabriel R. Filoteo
Brandin L. Fox
Darqu Fullardgreen
Chas J. Gautreaux
Logan R. Gidden
Alvin E. Green Jr.
Spencer N. Grove
Jorge E. Guerra
Tyler W. Hagge
Celine E. Harris
Dillon E. Hauser
Kegan J. Hayden
Maver Hollingshead
Nicole D. Johnson
Lawson P. Jones
Alyssa C. Joverbell
Kyle A. Kendrick
Chris Kokkelenbereg
Bo A. Kuhn
Tai A. Kuida
Tenzing Kunchok
Miguel LaPuente
Winford M. Lewis
Zion F. Littlejohn
Colton G. Marshall
Emily N. Melkovics
Daniel C. Miller
Adriana J. Morales
Lucien L. Morris
Zachary E. Myers
Gavin R. Ortiz
Gabrielle Paredes
Christina Phillips
Key Pillaroestrada
Steven Reinertsen
Tanner D. Roberts
Aninjot S. Sekhon
Dallas T. Sharrah
Brandon M. Smith
Jacob M. Stephens
Aaron W. Steven
Justin M. Taijeron
Zachary Tarantino
Zachary D. Twist
Derrick Underwood
Ian J. Underwood
Steitson T. Walkup
Dallas B. Webber
Joshua L. Williams
Jasmine N. Winters
Nelson A. Zayas
Dannyn G. Zerangue
Devante A. Hooks
The Creech E-5/staff sergeant selectees are:
Senior Airman Andrew
Senior Airman Alec
Senior Airman Darrian
Senior Airman Bryanna
Senior Airman Mykel
Senior Airman Diamond
Senior Airman Benjamin
Senior Airman Brian
Senior Airman Cody
Senior Airman Kaitlyn
Senior Airman Alton
Senior Airman Keegan
Senior Airman Nathaniel
Senior Airman Gerald
Senior Airman Ian
Senior Airman Kyle
Senior Airman Jannise
Senior Airman Alexander
Senior Airman Alexander
Senior Airman Malik
Senior Airman Grant
Senior Airman Mitchell
Senior Airman Rober
Senior Airman Jarret
Senior Airman Christopher
Senior Airman Kayla
Senior Airman Kolby
Senior Airman Cameron
Senior Airman Dan
Senior Airman Stephen
Senior Airman Paige
Senior Airman Tristin
Senior Airman DeLynne
Senior Airman Drake
Senior Airman Elijah
Senior Airman Jalai
Senior Airman Travis
Senior Airman Seth
Senior Airman Austin
Senior Airman Brian
Senior Airman Garcifalina
Senior Airman Jason
Senior Airman Alexandra
Senior Airman Samuel
Senior Airman Johana
Senior Airman Tanner
Senior Airman Bailey
Senior Airman Matthew
Senior Airman Rashieda
Senior Airman Jayvon
Senior Airman Mason
Senior Airman Dylan
Senior Airman Joshua
Senior Airman Kaeleigh
Senior Airman Triston
Senior Airman Jordan
Senior Airman Aiden
Senior Airman Maurice
Senior Airman Christian
Senior Airman Justin
Senior Airman Timothy
Senior Airman Stephen
Senior Airman Matthew
Senior Airman Janel
Senior Airman MacKenze
Senior Airman Jonathan
Senior Airman Joseph
Senior Airman Autumn
Senior Airman Caban
Senior Airman Griffin
Senior Airman Angel
Senior Airman Gabriel
Senior Airman Marcus
Senior Airman Luis
Senior Airman Brandon
Senior Airman Zachary
Senior Airman Tessa
Senior Airman Daryl
Senior Airman Jacob
Senior Airman Nicholas
Senior Airman Calvin
Senior Airman Ismail
Senior Airman Sterling
Senior Airman Dalton
Senior Airman Trent
Senior Airman Michael
Senior Airman Edgardo
Senior Airman Raymond
Senior Airman Khalil
Senior Airman Richard
Senior Airman Johnathan
Senior Airman Beau
Senior Airman Alexa
Senior Airman Jhanzel
Senior Airman Quinton
Senior Airman Russell
Senior Airman David
Senior Airman Paydon
Senior Airman Jason
Senior Airman Allison
Senior Airman Megan
Senior Airman Justin
Senior Airman Francisco
Senior Airman Nicole
Senior Airman Christopher
Senior Airman Ryan
Senior Airman Shane
Senior Airman Levi
Senior Airman Anthony
Senior Airman Eric
Senior Airman Dustin
Senior Airman Fern
Senior Airman Michal
Senior Airman Joshua
Senior Airman Jayden
Senior Airman Stephen
Senior Airman Jesse
Senior Airman Rebecca
Senior Airman Robbie
Senior Airman Elijah
Senior Airman Noah
Senior Airman Daniel
Senior Airman Gabrielle
Senior Airman Travis
Senior Airman Mia
Senior Airman Joshua
Senior Airman Conner
Senior Airman Aaron
Senior Airman Trevor
Senior Airman Eric
Senior Airman Dave
Senior Airman Deonte
Senior Airman Hanna
Senior Airman Shanell
Senior Airman Devin
Senior Airman Sirdarius
Senior Airman Jalon
Note: Last names are omitted for security reasons.