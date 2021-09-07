Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 3, 2021

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – September 3, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the September 3rd issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! The award-winning Airman Leadership School at Nellis AFB recently graduated its latest class of newly appointed senior airmen and staff sergeants. “ALS is the first level of Professional Military Education and sets the foundation for their future role as leaders,” said Master Sgt. Allison Cain, Nellis ALS commandant. It’s incredibly rewarding to see a class go through from start to finish and leave our schoolhouse confident leaders and front line supervisors ready to take on their new role.” Congratulations to this latest graduating class! We have this story and much more news for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ohcs/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

489th ATKS uses new MQ-9 capability: page 3

Air Force selects 15,660 for promotion to staff sergeant: page 4

2021 Air Force Marathon is going virtual: page 5

Photo Feature: Nellis EOD detonates unserviceable munitions: page 6

VA provides veterans myriad of resources in wake of Afghanistan events: page 7

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting September 3rd. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews