Video Link: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/814127/lt-col-fuego-road-recovery

Lt. Col. Fuego was hit by a drunk driver while he was a young captain in 2012. After undergoing extensive treatment and with the support of his unit he was able to return to duty. Fuego share’s his story of how he overcame a life altering event and went on to become a squadron commander years later.