aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Nellis hosts FAIP Flag 2021

by by Stuart Ibberson
An T-38C Talon from Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, lands at Nellis AFB, Nev., for FAIP Flag 2021. (Air Force photograph by William Lewis)

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., hosted FAIP Flag Sept. 24-26, 2021.

About 100 aircraft from Laughlin AFB, Texas, Columbus AFB, Miss., Vance AFB, Okla., and the Euro-NATO Jet Pilot Training at Sheppard AFB, Texas, flew to Nellis to take part in the exercise, taking part in a flying competition with T-1, T-6 and T-38 aircraft.

An T-1 Jayhawk from Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, lands at Nellis AFB, Nev., for FAIP Flag 2021. (Air Force photograph by William Lewis)

Every year, First Assignment Instructor Pilots gather together to participate in professional development opportunities, cross-collaborate ideas from their respective training bases and celebrate the year’s accomplishments. FAIP Flag 2021 has the opportunity to give FAIP’s a unique insight as Nellis hosts the famous Red Flag training exercise, where the Air Force tests itself in the most realistic warfare scenarios it can simulate.

First Assignment Instructor Pilots, known as a “FAIP” in the pilot community, are instructor pilots who, after completing undergraduate pilot training, are selected to go directly into pilot instructor training.

It is not uncommon to see a few FAIPs selected from every pilot training class. It may not be a student’s first choice when it comes to preferences, but this assignment takes a special person, and usually a commander recommendation, to fulfill the important role of a FAIP.

Though most students don’t see it this way at the time, it really is an honor to be selected as a FAIP. FAIPS are selected from the top half of the class.

A T-6 Texan II from Vance Air Force Base, Okla., lands at Nellis AFB, Nev., for FAIP Flag 2021. (Air Force photograph by William Lewis)
A first assignment instructor pilot (FAIP) assigned to the 3rd Flying Training Squadron, participates in FAIP Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2021. FAIP Flag is an annual event for FAIPs to gather and share practices and techniques with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
Two first assignment instructor pilots (FAIP) assigned to the 80th Flying Training Wing, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, participate in FAIP Flag 21 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2021. FAIP Flag is an annual event for FAIPs to gather and share practices and techniques with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
Four T-6A Texan II aircraft arrive to participate in FAIP Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2021. The T-6 is a single engine, two-seat primary training aircraft for undergraduate pilot training students. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
A 3rd Flying Training Squadron first assignment instructor pilot (FAIP), 1st Lt. Trevor Browning, participates in FAIP Flag as a judge at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2021. FAIP Flag is an annual event created to allow FAIPs to gather and collaborate on ideas and sharpen their flying skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
Several aircraft sit on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., prior to FAIP Flag 2021. (Air Force photograph)
First Assignment Instructor Pilots arrive at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., for FAIP Flag 2021. (Air Force photograph)
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The universal skillset of leadership
 By by Chief Master Sgt. Douglass
VA offering COVID-19 vaccine booster...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Road to recovery
 By Aerotech News
Proud to be an American
 By Chaplain (Capt.) Levi Welton
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit