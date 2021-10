Leadership at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., has updated the installation’s health protection condition to Bravo, eliminating the current 50 percent capacity restriction in non-mission areas on the installation.

This means normal seating capacity will return to the Nellis Club and #AAFES facilities.

Face masks are still required indoors at Nellis until Clark County, Nev., returns to a “low” or “moderate” transmission area.