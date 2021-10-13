Air Force Reserve Airmen recognized with awards at Air, Space & Cyber Conference

During the 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20, 2021, Maj. Gen. John Healy, deputy to the chief of Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcolm, 10th Air Force command chief, presented the Air Force Reserve Unit award and the Best Space Operations Crew award to Citizen Airmen.

Three other awards, the Outstanding Reserve Flying Unit and the Enlisted and Officer Citizen Airman and Employer of the Year Awards, will be presented at a later date locally for the winners.

Included was the 2020 AFA Outstanding Reserve Flying Unit awarded to the 926th Wing, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The wing lead more than 35,000 test and training events and engaged in around-the-clock combat operations resulting in more than 75,000 combat hours flown and 53 enemy combatants killed in action.

Other awards included:

2020 AFA Air Force Reserve Unit Award

The 379th Space Range Squadron, Schriever Air Force Base, Colo., received the AFA Air Force Reserve Unit award. Its accomplishments for the year included significant and enduring contributions to the field of science and engineering by developing low-cost, innovative capabilities that expedited air, space and cyber cross-domain integration.

The unit directed the Department of Defense’s only space range and provided 2,390 range operation hours supporting 24 service and joint-level exercise, training and testing events. The unit’s innovative efforts drove multiple cutting-edge classified demonstrations, expanding the joint force commander’s menu of capabilities.

2020 AFA Best Space Operations Crew Award

The 16th Expeditionary Space Control Flight -Bravo, Rotation 20-2, received the AFA Best Space Operations Crew award. The team directly impacted Operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, and Spartan Shield and the Resolute Support missions, and ensured persistent spectral over watch and electronic protection for the joint forces. Team members employed their weapon system in an innovative manner and obtained reliable data that the Combined Forces Space Component commander used to determine hostile intent throughout the Central Command area of responsibility.

2020 Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman and Employer of the Year — Enlisted

Chief Master Sgt. Brian Marquardt, 910th Medical Squadron, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, and his boss, Nick Sage, Eastpointe Fire and Rescue Department deputy fire chief, were named the Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman and Employer of the Year in the enlisted category.

During Marquardt’s short-notice deployment to New York City with the 64th Air Expeditionary Group in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response, Sage took on the additional role of fire marshal for the county. Sage also oversaw the implementation of a new computer program that Marquardt had initiated for fire reports, medical service calls and fire inspections to save the department more than $7,000 per year. He also ensured a seamless transition for Marquardt to return to work from his deployment.

2020 Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman and Employer of the Year — Officer

Capt. Jennifer Denton, 910th Medical Squadron, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, and her boss, Amy Cox, nurse manager, were named the Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman and Employer of the Year in the officer category.

Cox contacted human resources to ensure Denton’s administrative paperwork was correctly and efficiently completed before Denton’s short-notice deployment in support of COVID-19 operations in New York City. During her deployment, Cox reached out to Denton and her family and sent four care packages with supplies for her and her team. The support of Cox and her employer helped Denton complete more than 240 patient-care hours as a nurse with a direct positive impact on more than 43 COVID-19 positive patients and a corollary impact on hundreds more.