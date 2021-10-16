Las Vegas to Host First Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Competition

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the city of Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76, will co-host the first Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Competition on June 25, 2022, at Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 Brush Street, Las Vegas, NV 89107.

The event, which will celebrate and showcase the works of local artists and musicians, is open to Veterans treated in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care system; and entrants can compete in more than 130 categories including art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music. Veterans may exhibit their artwork and original writings or perform musical, dance or dramatic selections in a live stage show performance. A comprehensive list of categories and guidelines can be found in the 2021 handbook at https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/2021-NVCA-Competition-Handbook-FINAL.pdf (NOTE: While this document lists the requirements for this year’s competition, an updated version will provide further guidance for the 2022 competition).

VASNHS is encouraging Veterans enrolled in VA health care locally to participate. Entrants must be enrolled to receive care at a VA medical facility before entering a local competition. Veterans are only permitted to enter through one VA facility competition each year, and only one entry is allowed per category.

Deadline to register for the Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Festival is May 1, 2022, and all artwork entered must have been completed after April 1, 2021.

Winners will be eligible to compete in the 2022 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival against Veterans from other VA medical facilities across the nation.

VASNHS will provide more information and updates on the Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Competition via the web and social media in the near future. In the meantime, Veterans who are interested in participating and have questions may contact John Archiquette at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, via email at vhalaspao@va.gov.

About the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in local creative arts competitions. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to further the rehabilitation goals for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.

About the City of Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs

The Office of Cultural Affairs’ is committed to the recovery of the local arts community by engaging in programs and partnerships that demonstrate excellence and ensure a more peaceful and just community for Las Vegas residents and visitors. The performing and visual arts are a thriving and essential part of our community. The city of Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs works with the local arts community to create a more livable and vibrant city by delivering experiences, education and services to residents and visitors. For more information on performances, galleries and public art, visit www.artslasvegas.org.

About VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is one of the fastest-growing VA facilities in the nation, providing health care services to approximately 66,000 unique patients and more than 910,000 outpatient appointments annually. Facilities include the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, a comprehensive 130-bed inpatient facility with state-of-the-art medical and diagnostic services, a 20-bed inpatient psychiatric treatment ward, and a 20-bed residential rehabilitation treatment program for substance abuse and gambling disorders. Outpatient services are available at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, four community-based outpatient clinics located throughout the Las Vegas valley; a Community Resource and Referral Center; a Veterans Recovery Center; and community clinics in Pahrump and Laughlin, Nev.