Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Rescue

An Airman assigned to the 99th Medical Group is welcomed home from deployment in Southwest Asia by her friends and family on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 18, 2021. The
unit deployed to support Operation Allies Refuge. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
The Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, 99th Medical Group, and Nellis AFB leadership and families gathered recently to welcome home airmen from the 99th Medical Group who had deployed to Southwest Asia to support Operation Allies Refuge.
Airmen from the 99th Medical group pose for a photo upon return from deployment Oct. 18, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.. Airmen from the 99th Medical Group deployed in support of Operation Allies Refuge; the operation began in July 30, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser)
Senior Master Sgt. Amber Wheat, 99th Medical Operations Squadron mental health superintendent (left) and Senior Master Sgt. Richard Minton, 99th Medical Support Squadron superintendent (center) greet Col. Elizabeth Anderson-Doze, 99th Aerospace Medical Squadron commander (right) Oct. 18, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Airmen from the 99th Medical Group deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser)
Airmen assigned to the 99th Medical Group are welcomed home from a recent deployment to Southwest Asia by friends and family on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 18, 2021. The service members were deployed in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
A young girl welcomes home a group of Airmen assigned to the 99th Medical Group during an event at the USO on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 18, 2021. The Airmen deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
Col. Linda Hagemann, 99th Medical Group deputy commander hugs an Airman Oct. 18, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 99th Medical Group leadership team gathered to welcome Airmen returning from a deployment supporting Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser)
Capt. Jeremy Brenneman, 99th Medical Group physician, is welcomed home from deployment in Southwest Asia by his family on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 18, 2021. The unit deployed to support Operation Allies Refuge. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)