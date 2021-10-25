aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Nellis invests in technological advantage, lethality

by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Airmen speak with technology industry venders during the 20th Annual Technology and Cybersecurity Expo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 21, 2021. This expo enabled military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

The 20th Annual Technology and Cyber security Expo was held Oct. 21, 2021, at the Nellis Club on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Hosting the expo on base allowed Nellis to continue with the mission of investing in capabilities that increase lethality and readiness.

Airmen attend the 20th Annual Technology and Cybersecurity Expo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Oct. 21, 2021. The expo was held at the Nellis Club and open to all base employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

“The Air Force is moving forward with new developments, and it’s going to start with technology,” said Master Sgt. Danielle Haynes, 99th Communications Squadron (CS) client service center section chief. “This event allows units to identify what they need to move forward with their ideas directed at making their units more progressive and innovative.”

Industry vendors provided information on the advancements of their products and demonstrated how they plan to help the Air Force maintain the technological advantage across the Joint Force.

Airmen and Guardians across the base attended the expo where they were able to meet with numerous industry professionals to discuss how to achieve persistent engagement, presence, and innovation within the technological and cyber security realms.

“This event helps with strengthening partnerships as well,” said 1st Lt. Luis Del Castillo, 99th CS plans and programs deputy flight commander. “We’re allowing units to build relationships with some of the best outside agencies in technology.”

The event was held by AFCEA, which is a professional association that provides a forum for military, government, and industry communities to collaborate on technology and strategy.

Christina Whatley (left), Master Sgt. Danielle Haynes, and 1st Lt. Luis Del Castillo (right), AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter members, stand at the AFCEA table during the 20th Annual Technology and Cybersecurity Expo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 21, 2021. AFCEA provides a forum for military, government, and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy align with the needs of those who serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Nellis doing its part in...
 By Michael Hasenauer
Nellis Airmen return from Operation...
 By Wire reports
Vice President Harris lands at...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Creech airmen graduate from ALS
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit