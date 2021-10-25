Nellis invests in technological advantage, lethality

The 20th Annual Technology and Cyber security Expo was held Oct. 21, 2021, at the Nellis Club on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Hosting the expo on base allowed Nellis to continue with the mission of investing in capabilities that increase lethality and readiness.

“The Air Force is moving forward with new developments, and it’s going to start with technology,” said Master Sgt. Danielle Haynes, 99th Communications Squadron (CS) client service center section chief. “This event allows units to identify what they need to move forward with their ideas directed at making their units more progressive and innovative.”

Industry vendors provided information on the advancements of their products and demonstrated how they plan to help the Air Force maintain the technological advantage across the Joint Force.

Airmen and Guardians across the base attended the expo where they were able to meet with numerous industry professionals to discuss how to achieve persistent engagement, presence, and innovation within the technological and cyber security realms.

“This event helps with strengthening partnerships as well,” said 1st Lt. Luis Del Castillo, 99th CS plans and programs deputy flight commander. “We’re allowing units to build relationships with some of the best outside agencies in technology.”

The event was held by AFCEA, which is a professional association that provides a forum for military, government, and industry communities to collaborate on technology and strategy.