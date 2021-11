Creech Air Force Base, Nev., hosted HallowCreech on Oct. 29, 2021.

The day kicked off with a Zombie Run 5k starting at the Creech Fire Department.

The main event began at 1000 at Hanger 1000. The event included Trunk-or-Treat, a costume contest, chili cook-off, bouncy houses, games with prizes, picture station and an info-fair.