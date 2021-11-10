Lt. Dan Band performs at Nellis AFB

Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band performed a free concert Nov. 5, 2021, at Pavilion Park at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to show their support for the military.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event was the band’s first show in nearly two years.

The free concert was sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation and was open to all Nellis and Creech Airmen, civilians and family members with base access.

“It’s great to get the band back together and to kick it off at Nellis Air Force Base,” said Gary Sinise award-winning actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “The band was created in 2003 to uplift our nation’s servicemen and women, and we couldn’t be more excited to perform for the troops and their families here.

“This concert is a message from the American people who support the Gary Sinise Foundation that we love and appreciate our troops and are grateful for their service to their country. I’m happy to be back,” he said.

The Foundation also sponsored the attendance of approximately 200 Wounded Warriors from the surrounding area.

“It was our honor to host Mr. Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band here at Nellis,” said Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander. “This was an opportunity to support resiliency and highlight solidarity between our current active force and the veterans who came before us.”

The last time Sinise and the band performed in Las Vegas was Nov. 9, 2019, for a “Salute to the Troops” wounded veterens’ appreciation concert.