Thanksgiving comes early

Thanksgiving may be Nov. 25, but Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and friends are already celebrating.

Along with Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, they hosted a big get together for residents in Northeast Las Vegas who live near the base. Lots of traditional food favorites and fun activities.

This was a big change from Thanksgiving 2020 when there was no get together due to COVID19 — all the food was distributed during a drive-up event. Kirkpatrick, Nellis, and LVMPD Northeast Area Command have a long history of collaborating to give residents of need in the northeast the opportunity to enjoy the holidays.