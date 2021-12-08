Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – December 3, 2021

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – December 3, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the December 3rd issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Check out that beautiful warbird on our cover — an F-15E Strike Eagle, flying out of Nellis as part of the Dual Capable Aircraft Nuclear Weapons System Evaluation Program (NucWSEP) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., earlier this fall. A Nuclear Evaluation Mission tests and evaluates maintenance, aircrew, and weapons Airmen. “It improves our readiness by giving our warfighters the experience they would need to employ the F-15E and the B61 series weapons in a future conflict within a contested environment,” said Lt. Col. Douglas Kabel, Air Combat Command’s Deputy Director of Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration. We have coverage of this exercise and much more news for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lmuk/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Grassroots innovation at Nellis impresses chief scientist: page 3

57th Wing earns Air Force Outstanding Unit Award: page 4

Photo Feature: USAFWS conducts Weapons School Integration mission: page 6

Prime BEEF exercise develops agile, multi-capable airmen: pages 8 & 9

Nellis, Creech Airmen join Raiders for Salute to Service: page 10

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting December 3rd. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews