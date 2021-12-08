Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 19, 2021

aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – November 19, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the November 19th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Excellence is on display once again at Nellis Air Force Base, as the Nellis Virtual Warfare Center design received a 2021 Air Force Design Awards Honor Award. The program, now in its 46th year, honors the Air Force’s top projects. “This year’s winning projects demonstrate outstanding designs focused on the greatest value, innovation and construction excellence, setting the standard for design quality expected on our installations,” said Col. David Norton, deputy director of AFCEC’s Facility Engineering Directorate. We are proud to have this fine facility serving the mission at Nellis AFB. We have the full story, and much more news, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

 https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/mriv/

 Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

  • Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center opens new Emergency Department: page 3
  • Two Creech airmen selected for STEP promotion to technical sergeant: page 4
  • Lieutenant Dan Band performs at Nellis AFB: page 5
  • Freedom isn’t free: The story of a POW Veteran: page 7
  • A new kind of myPay account for military gray-area retirees: page 8

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting November 19th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews

