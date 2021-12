The 15th AF Command Team — Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sonia Lee, 15th AF command chief, visited the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 8, 2021.

The team were on base to get to know the Hunter family and see the 432nd WG/432nd AEW mission.