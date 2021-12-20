aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Coral Academy recognized for Nevada Purple Star Award

by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades
Coral Academy staff and 99th Mission Support Group leadership pose with the Nevada Purple Star School award and banner at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 14, 2021. The Purple Star School status is achieved by exhibiting commitment to serving military-connected students and families. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

Coral Academy was recognized for being a Nevada Purple Star school for their excellence and dedication to teaching young students during a ceremony Dec. 14, 2021.

Coral Academy achieved the Nevada Purple Star School status by continuously exhibiting a major commitment to serving military-connected students and families, while also being a large contributor to the overall wellbeing of the Nellis community.

Jonathon Yutac, Coral Academy’s principal, accepts the Nevada Purple Star School award on behalf of Coral Academy from the Nevada Department of Education at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 14, 2021. The Purple Star School status is achieved by exhibiting commitment to serving military-connected students and families. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

“We cannot do our mission at Nellis without Coral Academy,” said Col. Anthony Figiera, 99th Mission Support Group commander. “Our parents, just like all parents, really care about the quality of their child’s education, and when they don’t have to worry, that enhances our mission at Nellis.”

The work that the staff of Coral Academy has put into building a caring environment for their students won’t end after the recognition.

“We will continue to grow our engagement with military-connected children,” said Jonathon Yutac, Coral Academy’s principal. “We’re also open to help other schools that have military-connected children and support them.”

For more information about Coral Academy and what the school does for the community, visit www.caslv.org.

Col. Anthony Figiera, 99th Mission Support Group commander, speaks during a ceremony recognizing Coral Academy as a Nevada Purple Star School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 14, 2021. The Purple Star School status is achieved by exhibiting commitment to serving military-connected students and families. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
