Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Health Protection Condition for Nellis Air Force Base Nev., has returned to Bravo+.

Non-mission areas like the Club, Exchange, and golf course will operate at 50 percent capacity.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available on a walk-in basis at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center.

For more info, visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/