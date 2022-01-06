aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

556th TES helped organize, clean up Nellis USO

by Stuart Ibberson

On Dec. 30, 2021, the United Service Organizations (USO) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., received help and support from members of the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron.

Airmen with the 556th TES, based at both Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases, took the opportunity to give back and clean and help reorganize the Nellis USO. Known as the Crows, a team of more than 20 active duty military members from the squadron volunteered their time and effort to refresh the Nellis USO and set the USO team up for the New Year.

“After countless events and support given to the military community, especially throughout these trying times, the amazing, steadfast, and dedicated Nellis USO team were rightfully on the opposite end of support they typically provide,” said a spokesperson for the Nellis USO.

Nellis USO is located at Bldg. 324, and is open daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 725-210-2210.

Tags:

More Stories

Nevada Guard backs first responders...
 By Spec. Adrianne Lopez
Nellis raises Health Protection Condition...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Nellis raises health protection to...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Happy Holidays #TeamNellis!
 By Air Force photographs
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit