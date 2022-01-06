556th TES helped organize, clean up Nellis USO

On Dec. 30, 2021, the United Service Organizations (USO) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., received help and support from members of the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron.

Airmen with the 556th TES, based at both Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases, took the opportunity to give back and clean and help reorganize the Nellis USO. Known as the Crows, a team of more than 20 active duty military members from the squadron volunteered their time and effort to refresh the Nellis USO and set the USO team up for the New Year.

“After countless events and support given to the military community, especially throughout these trying times, the amazing, steadfast, and dedicated Nellis USO team were rightfully on the opposite end of support they typically provide,” said a spokesperson for the Nellis USO.

Nellis USO is located at Bldg. 324, and is open daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 725-210-2210.