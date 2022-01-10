Desert Lighting News Digital Edition – January 7, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the first issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News for 2022! Do you have a list of “My Favorite Things” about 2021? We do – and while they may not be of the “raindrops on roses” variety, they all sing to the resilience of the Nellis and Creech communities, as we forged forward and worked to craft a new normal in an ever-changing world. Click on the link below for your digital copy of Desert Lightning News and join us in looking at some of the highlights of 2021:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/qfwe/

Nellis Air Traffic Control Tower receives ACC award: page 2

Creech Hunters showcase RPA Enterprise, infrastructure, resilience to COMACC: page 3

926th Wing Commander takes one last flight: page 4

Cunningham returns to Nellis to take command of U.S. Air Force Warfare Center: page 5

AF surgeon general tours 99th MDG at Nellis, Creech: page 6

57th Wing earns Air Force Outstanding Unit Award: page 7

F-15C Eagle Weapons School sunsets at Nellis: page 8

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News!