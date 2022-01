Ellsworth Ave on Nellis Air Force Base, NV., near the 66th Rescue Squadron, 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Explosive Ordinance Disposal Compound, will be closed for construction Jan. 18-April 15, 2022.

Alternate routes to the main part of base will be available by use of LVIS Gate and Beale Gate or driving on the east side of Perimeter Road on the flight line.