Thunderbirds kick-off inaugural training trip

by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards
Lt. Col. Justin "Astro" Elliott, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" commander and leader, prepares to debrief after the team's maiden winter training trip flight Jan. 11, 2022 at Spaceport America, Truth or Consequences, N.M. This winter training trip is the first in the team's history and provides an opportunity for the team to practice in different environments. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas A. Meyers)

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” kicked off their first ever winter training trip in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, Jan. 10.

The Thunderbirds’ training season, ranging from November through March, is a time to integrate and synchronize as a team and practice the demonstration. This year, the month-long winter training trip will take place in two locations: Truth or Consequences, N.M., and Fort Huachuca, Ariz.

Lt. Col. Justin “Astro” Elliott U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” commander and leader, leads the diamond formation during the team’s first winter training trip practice Jan. 11, 2022 at Spaceport America, Truth or Consequences, N.M. This trip provides dedicated airspace the team can use to practice for the upcoming airshow season. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas A. Meyers)

Leadership from the Thunderbirds and the 57th Fighter Wing made the landmark decision to have an off-station winter training trip after assessing multiple locations based on aerospace availability, geographical location, and site surveys. In previous years, the Thunderbirds hosted training at their home base, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

“This is our top priority for the 2022 training season. It’s crucial that we take advantage of this unique opportunity to set the tone for our 2022 show season and future training seasons,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander and leader.

The move was made to increase aerospace opportunity and flexibility for the team’s training needs, while also allowing them to practice in conditions of increasing difficulty.

“These two locations are excellent training environments, each serving different purposes,” said Lt. Col. Elliott. “The show season subjects the team to difficult and ever-changing environments both in the air and on the ground. Training in new and different environments will allow the team to exercise the necessary muscles to ensure our demonstration is precise despite changing conditions.”

The team’s first training site is Spaceport America, located just outside of Truth or Consequences, N.M. The location boasts 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace, low population density, a 12,000-foot runway, and 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. These favorable conditions, along with entirely dedicated airspace, allow the team to hone the demonstration before moving on to more challenging flying conditions and time constraints like they might see during the show season.

Maj. Kyle “Gumbo” Oliver and Capt. Daniel “Thunder” Katz, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” solo pilots, perform a crossover break during practice Jan. 11, 2022 at Spaceport America, Truth or Consequences, N.M. Maj. Oliver has stepped into the lead solo position and Capt. Katz is filling Oliver’s previous position as the team’s opposing solo. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas A. Meyers)

After two weeks the team will move on to Fort Huachuca, Ariz., home to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)/9th Army Signal Command and more than 48 supported tenants. Fort Huachuca is comprised of 946 square miles of restricted airspace and three runways, as well as a mild winter and low humidity. This location, with many mountains close by, will challenge the demonstration team in flight with different conditions, visuals, and a more rigid flying schedule like those they’ll see during the show season.

“We are extremely thankful for our hosts and counterparts at Spaceport America and Fort Huachuca. This is a first for the Thunderbirds and it wouldn’t be possible without their partnership and support.”

After the inaugural training trip the team will continue on to train with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., to exchange best practices and lessons learned in preparation for the 2022 show season.

For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit air force.com/thunderbirds or follow us on social media @afthunderbirds.

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” takeoff for their first flight during this year’s winter training trip Jan. 11, 2022 at Spaceport America, Truth or Consequences, N.M. This is the team’s first winter training trip in its history and time will be split between Spaceport America, N.M., and Fort Huachuca, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas A. Meyers)

